Just in time for Black Friday and Christmas, Amazon launches the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The question when we met the device was what it could contribute beyond the new control and, above all, the 4K that other members of the family are already capable of.

And in the end, after spending a couple of weeks with it, the answer is that it is more of the same, but as it should be in any good update, it is better.

Next We tell you our opinion of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in this analysis in which we review the good of the device, which is a lot, and not so good, since there is also some little thing.

Fire TV Stick 4K MaxDimensions and weight99 x 30 x 14 mm | 48.4 gramsColorsMatte blackConnectivityBluetooth 5.0 | Wi-Fi 6 Operating system Fire OS Resolution Up to 2,160p60 Video formats Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9, ​​AV1 Audio formats AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM / Wave , Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC) Processor and RAMQuad-core 1.8 GHz MediaTek 8696 | 750 MHz GPU | 2GB RAM RemoteMicrophone with Alexa | TV control Price 65 euros on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max analysis sections:

Same ‘pinchito’ with a new control much more comfortable

Let’s start the analysis of the Fire TV 4K Max talking about the design of the ‘Stick’ or ‘pinchito’ although, really, there is not much to tell.

We have exactly the same design as always with that elongated shape that looks like a miniPC that connects directly to the TV or monitor through the integrated HDMI and the size is identical to the previous generation 4K model.

It is still built with matte black plastic with the Amazon logo on one side and a microUSB port on one side.

The truth is that I would have liked Amazon to jump to a USB-C port once and for all, something that we have seen in rivals such as the Chromecast Google TV -analysis-, but hey, we continue with microUSB 2.0 that we will be able to connect to a USB strip or to the adapter included in the box, as they show us, too , our colleagues at HobbyConsolas.

Be careful, depending on the television, you can also supply power directly to this device by connecting the USB to one of the ports on the television.

In my case, the 2018 Sony Bravia from the living room and the Sony XH90 from the office -analysis- are not capable of supplying the necessary current for the device to work properly. However, an ancient LG that I have in the kitchen and that is a miracle FullHD can.

As always, in the box we have an HDMI extension cable. This is useful if, for example, we have the TV attached to the wall and the ports are not on the side, but on the back. Thus, we can place the Fire TV without problem.

Another useful case, and so I recommend always putting this extender, is that thanks to the length of the cable the Fire TV Stick is not so boxed in and the Wi-Fi signal will be received somewhat better. And this is essential in the case of 4K models.

But let’s go to what is really key in the experience in this model, the command. And, although we already knew this remote, we had not yet analyzed any Fire TV with it and the truth is that it is very interesting.

The operation is the classic of the Fire TV and includes control of the television for something as important as changing the volume or the ability to mute the sound.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

We will be able, obviously, to control the player, turn on the television and, in addition, we have a new button with the symbol of a television with antennas.

With the we will be able to directly access the live television section to watch TV channels that have streaming playback. It is quite interesting if, for example, you place this device on a television that does not have an antenna.

What I like the most, however, are the Bottom buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Music. Personally, I would have changed the one from Amazon Music to YouTube, but hey, that shortcut is appreciated so as not to go through the menu.

And at the top we have the microphone with the Alexa button that stops being a microphone to be the assistant’s logo.

And yes, the remote still runs on batteries, two AAAA’s that are included in the package.

You can see the speed of the new SoC, although I still lack HBO

But let’s go inside, since it is what is really important about the device so that we can really see what changes compared to previous models.

From the 1.7 GHz processor with the 650 MHz GPU, we jumped to a 1.8 GHz quad-core with a somewhat more powerful GPU at 750 MHz.

It is not a beastly leap, far from it, and the truth is that the Fire TV Cube is still more powerful with its six cores at 2.2 and 1.9 GHz and its GPU at 800 MHz, but the truth is that the handling of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is satisfyingly smooth.

The interface is not the lightest and, in fact, it has to handle several rows and columns with their thumbnails and details, but really everything moves very well, offering a good user experience.

There is something I don’t like at all like advertising in some menus of the interface, since it is not only a publication of contents of your applications, but of totally external products and, the truth, I find it quite intrusive.

Having said that, we have 500 MB more of RAM to reach 2 GB and both the passage through the menus and the opening of applications, as long as we are in a good Wi-Fi connection, it is fast.

I have not had strange crashes or closures during the two weeks of testing and, as I say, the experience is the expected of a device that costs 65 euros without offers, but there are some details both good and less good that I would like to comment on.

If I start with the good, lto picture quality on a Dolby Atmos compatible TV (and as long as the content is too) it’s superb.

At 4K with Dolby Atmos on a good TV we have a great experience watching a movie, and if it is accompanied by an Atmos-compatible system, all the better. Of course, as in the previous 4K.

We will be able to connect devices such as controllers and headphones via Bluetooth and the wireless connection seems very stable to me.

At home I have a Wi-Fi 6 system and this model is compatible, but truth be told, my previous Fire TV 4K with Wi-Fi 5 was doing just as well as this one, since Wi-Fi 6 is for very specific situations. It is something that I have not been able to measure, really.

The apps are well suited, and the ones that do work like a charm. Now, forget about HBO Max.

With Max it has become an essential service, but not only is there no app, but as we do not have Chromecast or AirPlay integratedWe are not going to be able to send the HBO from the mobile, tablet or PC to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max either.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

It seems to me an inexcusable absence, really, especially knowing that in the competition we can enjoy this.

I don’t like the application search too much either, since I find it somewhat chaotic, but hey, it’s all a matter of getting used to and, ultimately, most of us will download a few apps at the beginning, which are the ones we will use for the rest.

And yes, as always, we still have a Fire TV Stick on which we can expand possibilities with Kodi and Plex.

Alexa to command both the Stick and your home

And, well, in addition to having a device that allows us to control streaming, we have a remote that allows us to run Alexa.

This is really useful for two reasons. The first is that we can ask you to access different content, even in non-Amazon applications, with the voice to, instead of navigating the interface, request a specific movie or series.

The second is that we will be able to control home devices with the remote as if we had an Amazon Echo.

Yes, it is not as comfortable as saying “Alexa, turn on the living room light” because we need the previous step of pressing the corresponding button on the remote, but we will be able to control cameras, timers, lights, plugs and whatever we have within the ecosystem of Amazon.

We will also be able to link the Fire TV with an Echo that we have and we will be able to do all that, even changing the content on the television, without having to take the remote control.

We comment on this feature because it is present in this model, but it really is something common in all the latest Fire TV Sticks.

Alexa works well, it is stable and fast on the Fire TV 4K Max, but it is also stable on less powerful devices.

If you don’t want to jump to the Cube, it’s the best Fire TV ever made

In the end, as we have seen in this review, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is pretty much the previous Fire TV Stick 4K, but with the novelty of the remote with more buttons and the inclusion of a technology such as Wi-Fi 6.

It is also a faster device and the truth is that it is something that is noticeable in stability, application loading times, device startup and ease when managing HDR, Dolby Vision and 4K content.

In image quality we have the same experience as with the previous 4K Stick or with the Fire TV Cube and what we are going to gain with this version, basically, is that extra speed and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

If it is worth it, great, go for it, since it is a good device, but if not, the previous 4K is at a very interesting price and with the new remote included.

The most powerful streaming application player from Amazon, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and twice as fast.

And, as a more personal assessment, I like the Fire TV Stick because we can tinker with them thanks to the possibility of installing APK in its internal 8 GB memory, among other things, but that it is still not compatible with HBO seems to me something that is not it should be overlooked.