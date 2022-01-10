In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have doubts between two of the main models of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, we will tell you exactly what the differences between them are.

One of Amazon’s most successful products as a store and brand are the Fire TV Stick, which allow you to run services such as Netflix or HBO Max on any television or monitor, no matter how old, and which also greatly accelerate the operation of the system with its processors integrated.

There are several models for sale, such as the Fire TV Stick (2021), which we have been able to test in its analysis and which has a base price of 39.99 euros. The cheapest model is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which costs 29.99 euros.

There are differences between the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite, few, but there are, enough to establish a clear line between what may or may not interest you as a user when deciding between one and the other.

We wanted to help you to see exactly which is the best of the two at home according to the small differences between the two.

Fire TV StickFire TV Stick LiteProcessorMediatek MT8695D Quad Core 1.7 GHzMediatek MT8695D Quad Core 1.7 GHzRAM1GB1GBStorage8GB8GBResolutionFull HD 1080p at 60FPS with HDR10Full HD 1080p at 60FPS with HDR10AudioHDolby Audio, Surround SoundHDMI Micro 7.1Mi StereoB Audio, Surround Sound 7.1Mi StereoB Surround sound + microUSB Operating system Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 and volume control + on / off Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 Size and weight 86 x 30 x 13 mm ( 32 g) 86 x 30 x 13 mm (32 g) Price € 39.99 € 29.99

A little big difference in price

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify.

Normally, even when there are offers on all Fire TV Sticks, Amazon usually keeps the price difference between the two devices around 10 euros.

That makes the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite the cheapest of all with a certain difference, since it can be for less than 20 euros, although obviously this entails the occasional waiver.

Depending on the budget you manage, one or the other is better for you, although in general it could be said that if you can afford to pay a little more, the standard model is much more complete for a reason that we will explain below.

Same processor, connections and resolution

This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an Alexa remote, although without volume buttons, integrated.

At the moment of truth, when watching series or movies, the two are exactly the same in terms of image quality, sound and speed, since they have exactly the same specifications.

It can be said that the Stick that connects via HDMI to your TV is identical.

The Fire TV Stick will retire your remote, the other will not

The new Fire TV Stick comes with more power and a new control with Alexa, which adds some shortcuts and in this case does allow you to control the volume and has an on and off button.

Let’s now go with what is the main reason and difference that makes the Fire TV Stick better than the Lite model: its remote, which serves to completely replace the remote control of your television.

It has a button to turn the TV on and off, as well as to raise and lower the volume, so it is an integral remote control, something that the Fire TV Stick Lite does not have.

When the price difference drops to the maximum (sometimes to only 5 euros) it should be noted that it is much more worth it to pay to have a remote that allows you to do without always having two at hand.

