In China, only Xi Jinping’s book The Governance of China can be voted with 5 stars, according to a . report.

For big tech companies, working in China means conforming to the restrictions that exist in that country. We have seen this previously with Apple and it has been denounced by some NGOs, but censorship has many ways and on some occasions they are at least striking.

As we say, to work in China you must obey the government and an example has been published by . in a recent report on Xi Jinping’s book and the criticisms it has on the online store of the giant Amazon.

On the Amazon China page to buy the book The Governance of China with the speeches of Xi Jinping there are only votes with five stars, the highest rating that can be received. This is not a consequence of its quality or because it has convinced all readers.

As published in ., Amazon has been erasing the ratings of that book with less than 5 stars and also has disabled comments to avoid any criticism or negative opinion.

Already in 2018 an internal Amazon report cited some problems that they found in the country. As they published, “Ideological control and propaganda is the core of the set of tools for the communist party to achieve and maintain its success.”

To continue operating there, you have to give in in different aspects and one of them is propaganda demanded by the Communist Party of China, like this same book that sells with higher votes than any other you can think of.

This e-book business is important to Amazon. Even if does not sell too many titles, Kindle devices are very profitable and are also related to other key services of the company, such as the servers that it maintains in that country.

. also reported that in 2018 Amazon executive Jay Carney commented that “Kindle has been operating in China in a gray policy area”, referring to the movements to survive that were being made.

In any case, sometimes these little anecdotes are of vital importance to understand how companies act and the current context in China.