In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Fire TV Cube brings the best of two worlds together: 4K streaming player and smart speaker with Alexa to control your TV.

There is an Amazon player that is more interesting than it seems and that for some reason, goes unnoticed. This is Amazon Fire TV Cube, an interesting streaming multimedia center that combines the best of the Fire TV and the Echo.

Now you can get this streaming player and speaker with voice control at one of its minimum prices, only 84.99 euros with free shipping.

Amazon’s most advanced streaming media player with voice control with Alexa and support for Ultra HD 4K video.

This is a discount of 35 euros on its normal price. That is, a 29% discount on its RRP and one of its lowest prices, bordering on the Black Friday offer. And this discount is not bad at all, because it is one of the few Amazon products that are rarely cheaper.

Amazon Fire TV Cube is a streaming player like Fire TV. Like the Fire TV Stick 4K, it has 4K video compatible playback, with HDR and Dolby Vision, in addition to other sound technologies such as Dolby Atmos.

Unlike the Fire TV 4K Max, this player does not have WiFi 6, but it does have a very fast processor.

Do you want to buy an Amazon Fire TV but you are not sure which model is better? We tell you what alternatives you have at your disposal, what are their characteristics and which model is most suitable for you.

In addition, this player has a speaker and microphones with Alexa. For this reason, it combines the best of the two Amazon devices, media player and speaker with Alexa in a single product.

You can control practically all the important settings of a relatively modern TV. With a voice message to Alexa, you can order it to turn the TV on or off, search for content, control playback, or even control the volume. All without touching the remote control.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get it on Amazon for 84.99 euros with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 month free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.