Amazon is investigating the consequences for the Earth of blocking the sun. The company that Jeff Bezos runs has given part of its supercomputer farm to the National Center for Atmospheric Research and a geoengineering NGO.

According to Gizmodo, Amazon would have partnered with the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and the geoengineering NGO SilverLining to create a series of simulations and possible futures to find out what would happen to block some of the sun’s rays.

The latest report by the UN panel of experts (IPCC) released this summer does not draw a very rosy future for many of the Earth’s ecosystems due to the incidence of climate change.

Amazon has donated part of its powerful farm of supercomputers to generate up to 30 different simulations of the future climate of the planet from 2022 to 2070 in a medium warming scenario, according to HPC.

One such simulation involves a world in which humans emit large amounts of aerosols into the atmosphere to partially block sunlight, drastically cooling the planet in the process, Futurism reports.

Bill Gates also has a project to ‘cover’ the sun

The idea of ​​covering or blocking the sun it’s not entirely new. Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, has a geoengineering project that seeks to limit the scope of climate change by deflecting the sun’s rays.

What does make this project different is that it is based on futuristic recreations based on cloud computing.

“Cloud computing has started to get to the point where you could look at supporting workloads like this,” Kelly Wanser, SilverLining CEO, told Gizmodo.

The director of NCAR’s Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory, Jean-François Lamarque, told HPC that the “complexity” of the terrestrial ecosystem makes future projections are one of the “most demanding and intense” challenges in scientific computing.

Lamarque considered that cloud computing technology allows “accelerating” scientific research and “broadens” access to researchers from around the world.

The design of future climate models and simulations requires expensive supercomputers which, on this occasion, Amazon has yielded to researchers for cloud computing.

Futurism has highlighted that research of this kind, which seeks to provide future solutions on the impact of climate change and solar radiation they are not abundant today.

The inevitable impact of global warming that experts have drawn requires techniques that help prevent future disasters for the Earth.

This article was published on Business Insider by Iñigo Palacio.