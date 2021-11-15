In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Philips Smart TV with OLED panel, which also includes the Ambilight lighting system, is discounted by more than 700 euros for a limited time at Amazon.

If finding a good Smart TV is getting easier thanks to the drop in prices in the mid-range, when we want a high-end smart TV the price starts to rise a lot, almost always exceeding 1,000 euros.

If you are looking for a new TV and you want it good and as cheap as possible, you have the opportunity to buy yourself a 55-inch Smart TV with a Philips OLED panel for only 889 euros.

55-inch Smart TV with OLED panel, Android TV with Google Assistant and Chromecast integrated and also the Ambilight lighting system.

We are talking about a premium Philips Smart TV that incorporates an OLED panel, so you make sure that the colors will be very vivid, deep blacks and the brightness level high. Everything translates into a very high image quality and that especially in 4K content impresses.

It’s compatible with 4K video, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. Its P5 image processor is capable of enhancing each frame displayed on the screen, in addition to scaling lower content to as close to 4K as possible.

If you are a fan of Philips televisions you will know that they stand out above all because of the Ambilight system. This model also includes it, a multi-color LED lighting system that is capable of displaying colors that represent the image on the back.

Despite the fact that it is already one of the majority formats on the market, there is still a halo of urban legend and myths about 4K televisions. Surely you are interested in continuing reading since it is time to bury these 7 myths when buying a 4k television.

Ambilight is one of the best ways you’ll find to improve your immersion in movies, series, or even video games.

This Philips 55OLED804 / 12 too has Android TVTherefore, you will have access to all the streaming applications you can imagine, including YouTube, Disney +, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and many others.

It also has integration with Google’s voice assistant and features Chromecast.

The discount of this Smart TV is 709 euros, the largest to date, which allows us to say that you are looking at the lowest price in the history of this 55-inch OLED TV.

Get it for 889.99 euros with free shipping and also with free delivery as long as you are an Amazon Prime member. If you sign up right now it will take a couple of minutes and you will be able to try it free for 30 days.

