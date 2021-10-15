In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a very cheap mobile and also with great autonomy, Amazon has lowered the price of the realme Narzo 30 5G.

If you have to change your mobile and you do not want any more bad experiences because your previous mobile had a very short battery life, right now there are several options with a large capacity battery at your disposal.

It is the example of realme Narzo 30 5G, a mobile with a large battery capacity, with 5G and a good screen that you can now get at Amazon for only 184 euros. It may be one of the phones with the best value for money from realme.

This mobile perfectly complies with everything necessary so that anyone can use it normally in all kinds of cases. Whether you only use your mobile to call and WhatsApp or you do not stop using social networks or even use many games.

It has 3 important characteristics. 5,000mAh battery It is one of the best since it will give you autonomy for more than one day without problem.

The 6.5-inch screen In addition to being large, it has a 90Hz refresh rate which makes animations faster and which, luckily or unfortunately, will ruin any other lower screen on another mobile.

In addition, it is one of the cheapest mobile phones with 5G and is that for less than 200 euros, you can not ask for more.

Uses a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor which is compatible with 5G and in this version it has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It also has a 48 megapixel camera, adding a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. For your selfies and video calls, the front camera is 16 megapixels.

Get it for only 184 euros on Amazon. Shipping is free for purchases over 29 euros, but if you want to have it as soon as possible you should sign up for Amazon Prime.

