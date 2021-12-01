In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Sony SRS-RA3000 is a 360º speaker that fills a room with sound and also has smart functions thanks to Alexa.

The number of smart speakers that exist in the homes of millions of people allow, among other tricks, to play music. But when you want more quality when it comes to playing music, news or podcasts, you have to look for a higher-end speaker.

Sony SRS-RA3000 It is a home speaker that you install anywhere in your house and that has HiFi sound quality. It also ejects the sound through 360º and takes advantage of the functions of Google or Alexa assistants.

Speaker with ambient sound that fills the room thanks to the sound ‘360 Reality Audio’ and that also has Alexa as a voice assistant.

Sony is a brand that is characterized by the quality of sound in its products, that is why this speaker for the home seeks to be an intermediate step between the great HiFi equipment and the smart speakers that, although they sound good, lack quality.

It has a design that allows you to play 360º audio to flood the room where you are with sound with deep bass

It has Bluetooth to send audio from your mobile and also with Wifi to add it to your wireless network, but also to include it in your Google assistants or with Alexa.

You can control it with these assistants so that they play music directly. It even has Chromecast integrated to be able to send music from your traditional applications like Spotify or YouTube Music.

Have Multi-Room technology to listen to the same reproduction in different speakers placed around your house, which by the way can be put even in the bathroom because it is resistant to humidity.

Because of its design and functions, it is one of the best competitors to the Sonos speakers you can buy right now.

