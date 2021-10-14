In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to save up to 50% on Amazon products. The e-commerce giant has downgraded much of its Echo, Kindle, Fire TV Stick and more. Take advantage and buy cheaper!

Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner. It will be held on Friday, November 26, although the offers will not be reduced only to this day, but will extend to the entire week, as has been customary for a few years.

But you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to save and buy cheaper. Amazon is ahead of Black Friday and many of its products are already on sale with discounts of up to 50%.

The e-commerce giant has on offer a good part of its devices with Alexa and some of its e-book readers, so you will find many Amazon Echo, Kindle or Fire TV Stick with interesting discounts.

Here we go over some of the juiciest sales on Amazon products with Alexa, take note!

Deals on Amazon Echo

Now is the best time to buy an Amazon Echo. Whether you want a simple Alexa speaker or a smart display from Amazon, you can now find discounts of up to 50% on different models.

Here we leave you the most interesting offers on Echo devices:

Echo Flex for 14.99 euros (15 euros cheaper). Echo Dot 3rd generation for 24.99 euros (25 euros cheaper). 4th generation Echo Dot for 34.99 euros (25 euros cheaper). 4th generation Echo Dot with integrated clock for 44.99 euros (25 euros cheaper). Echo 4th generation for 74.99 euros (25 euros cheaper). Echo Show 5 (2nd generation, 2021 model) for 54.99 euros (30 euros cheaper). Echo Show 8 (1st generation, 2019 model) for 64.99 euros (45 euros cheaper). Echo Show 8 (2nd generation, 2021 model) for 99.99 euros (30 euros cheaper).

Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick

Converting any television into a Smart TV has never been so cheap. Amazon has downgraded its Fire TV Stick and now you can buy them much cheaper.

Take a look at the sales on this family of Amazon products:

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa voice control for 19.99 euros (15 euros cheaper). Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control for 24.99 euros (10 euros cheaper). Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa voice control for 39.99 euros (20 euros cheaper).

Deals on Amazon Kindle

Amazon e-book readers are among the most popular and appreciated by users, and now you can save quite a bit of money to buy yours.

Pay attention to deals on Amazon Kindle from which you can benefit:

Deals on Amazon Ring and Blink

Amazon has in its catalog smart doorbells, cameras and video surveillance systems for your home. Is about Ring and Blink product families, and some of its models also benefit from Amazon’s October sales.

These are the devices that you can buy cheaper right now:

Blink Mini, smart security camera for 27.99 euros (7 euros cheaper). Blink Indoor, indoor wireless HD security camera for 59.99 euros (20 euros cheaper). Blink Outdoor, outdoor wireless HD security camera for 69.99 euros (30 euros cheaper). Ring Video Doorbell Wired for 49 euros (10 euros cheaper). Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd generation) for 179 euros (129 euros cheaper).

Now you know! You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to buy Amazon’s most iconic products at an unbeatable price.

Yes indeed, you will have to hurry because some of the promotions that we have collected in this list are flash offersSo don’t wait if you don’t want to be late.

