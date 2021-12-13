In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

OnePlus mobiles have a totally clean Android experience and have very good cameras and screens.

OnePlus is one of the most interesting mobile brands that we have seen in recent years. A company that is the sister of Oppo, Vivo or realme and that will soon merge with Oppo. But it is that their mobiles have a clean Android experience, like Google’s.

In addition, its screens and cameras, in addition to the design, are usually its best features. Good phones, at popular prices and for all budgets. That’s why when we have seen These OnePlus mobile deals on Amazon we can’t resist.

Amazon has downgraded virtually all of the latest OnePlus smartphones to clearance prices and, perhaps for the best, all available models will arrive before christmas if you hurry.

OnePlus Nord CE for € 279.99

OnePlus Nord CE at Amazon

One of the cheapest OnePlus phones on Amazon is this OnePlus CE 5G. It is a mid-range mobile that you can now find on Amazon for only 279.99 euros with free shipping.

In our analysis it has come out very well with a special attention to performance, the screen and that it is a complete and light mobile for day to day.

It has a 6.43-inch screen at 90 Hz, a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 64-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel front, 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charge and much more.

OnePlus Nord 5G for € 279.99

OnePlus Nord 5G at Amazon

One of the star mid-range mobiles is OnePlus Nord 5G. This smartphone was the beginning of the brand’s Nord range and it continues to be a very complete mobile for a very reasonable price.

You can see in our analysis that this smartphone, despite its price, is close to a premium range score. Not for less, considering the good design, its Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, 6.44-inch 90Hz display, 8GB RAM, 48 megapixel camera and a dual front camera, 32 megapixels and 8 megapixel wide angle.

You can get this OnePlus Nord 5G with 128GB of storage for 279.99 euros.

OnePlus 8T for € 389.99

OnePlus 8T at Amazon

This OnePlus 8T smartphone is one of the high-end models of the previous generation. A mobile with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and that is among one of the best deals on smartphones of the moment.

It is compatible with 5G networks, it has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also has a very interesting camera system, 48 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel wide angle, and 6 megapixel macro.

On the front it has a 16 megapixel camera, a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W fast charge.

All for only 389.99 euros during this Amazon offer.

OnePlus 9 5G for € 569.99

OnePlus 9 5G at Amazon

We enter the high range of OnePlus with this OnePlus 9 5G. It is one of the most complete mobile phones of the moment of the brand and has a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 48 megapixel camera.

In our review (and in that of our colleagues from BusinessInsider) it showed that it is a mobile that competes against the highest-end thanks to excellent technical characteristics, a very fast screen, a good camera configuration and a fast-charging battery.

You can get it for 569.99 euros on Amazon, a discount of 139 euros compared to its official price.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G for € 719.99

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro It is the highest-end mobile from OnePlus. It is a bigger, faster mobile with better cameras than the rest of its entire catalog and which, according to our tests, is among the Top of the year.

It has the Snapdragon 888 processor, it has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage as in the OnePlus 9. But the differences begin in its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz.

The camera system is a main 48 Mpx., an ultra wide angle of 50 Mpx., a telephoto of 8 Mpx. and a 2 Mpx monochrome sensor. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with 65 W fast charging and 50 W wireless charging.

Amazon has lowered it almost 180 euros with a final price of 719.99 euros.

