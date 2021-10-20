In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new watch with GPS and sports tracking from Samsung can now be bought on sale: one of the best competitions to the Apple Watch.

Samsung’s new smartwatch, announced a few weeks ago, can already be found on sale at Amazon. It is Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, a sports model with an excellent design that is once again positioned as the best alternative to the Apple Watch.

The model 44mm silver, WiFi and GPS It costs 299.90 euros, but you can already get it for 272 euros on Amazon.

Samsung’s latest smartwatch focused on health and sports, now with Google’s wearOS and in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested the Watch 4 Classic model, a very similar version but with a different dial and a rotating bezel to move around the interface. In essence they are very similar and we can tell you that it stands out for its design, sensors and functionalities.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 returns to its origins with Android, specifically use Wear OS, Google’s operating system with a custom layer. The same as happens on mobile phones. This gives you access to the Google Play watch apps.

Has a 1.19 inch round Super AMOLED screen, 16GB storage for applications and some files, such as offline music. It also has Bluetooth 5., dual band WiFi, NFC for payments and GPS for sports tracking.

Like practically all smartwatches today, this Galaxy Watch 4 is focused on sports and health. It has automatic tracking of many sports and you can manually activate many more.

Dispose of heart rate and blood oxygen level sensor. Two fundamental sensors when it comes to measuring your effort and your rest, especially to know the quality of your sleep.

It also has an EKG to detect abnormal rhythms in your heart.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 works with any Android smartphone, but it works much better if you have a Samsung mobile.

Taking into account that it only costs 272 euros, if you were looking for a good alternative to the Apple Watch for Android, this watch is the best option you can buy right now.

