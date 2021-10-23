In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Bosch Tassimo Style capsule coffee maker is available for one of its all-time lows.

If you want a fresh coffee in the morning, without having to put a whole coffee pot or as soon as possible, your best ally will be a capsule coffee maker. But there are many coffee makers and various capsule options, which one to choose?

Among all the options that exist we offer you one of the cheapest that you are going to find right now, because that coffee maker Bosch Tassimo Style, compatible with Tassimo capsules, it will only cost you 29 euros.

This Tassimo coffee maker prepares more than 40 different types of drinks, including coffees, chocolates and infusions, at the touch of a button. With IntelliBrew technology to avoid mixing flavors.

And you really don’t have to spend a lot of money on a capsule coffee maker to enjoy a quick coffee whenever you want. This Bosch model is one of the most popular in recent months on Amazon. Its price has a lot to do with it.

It has a 700ml tank and has a power of 1,400W to heat the water as soon as possible.

This coffee maker is compatible with Tassimo capsules that you can find in any supermarket, specialized stores or buy Tassimo capsules online.

And if you do not want to spend more money on capsules, because they can be expensive or you do not want to generate more waste (although these capsules are recycled), we recommend these reusable capsules for less than 20 euros to fill them with your favorite ground coffee.

This Bosch Tassimo Style is on sale for only 29 euros on Amazon. It is also right at the limit price for which they will send it to you for free.

