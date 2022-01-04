In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

LG Gram 16Z90P is one of the lightest 16-inch laptops in the world and this model has some heart-stopping features.

The prices of laptops seem to be plummeting, at least in the Three Kings offers that you can find in stores like Amazon. As evidenced by this incredible bargain in one of LG’s laptops with a larger screen, but which maintains a very light weight.

East LG Gram 16Z90P It is one of the most complete notebooks that we have seen in a long time and with a really good price. Now you can get it for 1,499 euros with a discount of 400 euros.

This 16-inch laptop weighs just 1,190 grams and packs more than enough power to work and study thanks to an 11th Gen i7 and M.2 SSD storage.

It is a laptop that only weighs 1.2 kilograms and has a 16-inch screen. In addition, the edges are very reduced, so it is smaller than normal.

But the really important thing is inside, specifically in the specifications of this team because it has some of the best components you can get right now.

It has an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, as well as 32 GB of RAM (yes, 32 GB) and a 1 TB capacity SSD for all your programs and files.

These are all the characteristics of this 16-inch LG Gram.

16 “screen IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600px) panel 40.6 cm Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor 32GB RAM memory LPDDR4x 1TB NVMe SSD storage with dual slot to expand up to 4TB. Iris Xe graphics to work with 4K UHD content 2 ports USB 3.1, 2 USB-C ports, HDMI connection, microSD card reader, headphone connection Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Without a doubt, a laptop suitable for anyone who needs power wherever they are. It would even work as a workstation for many professionals.

