In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon Prime is much more than shipping will be free and delivery is fast. These are some of its benefits that you may not have known about and are useful.

Amazon leads the world of e-commerce with its impossible deals and deep discounts. It seems weird that someone doesn’t buy something on Amazon, at least once a month. One of the best features of Amazon is its Amazon Prime subscription.

With Amazon Prime you have the vast majority of products available with free shipping and also priority shipping so that it reaches you as soon as possible. It is the benefit that everyone signs up for, but there is much more.

Amazon offers a trial month of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or sign up freely.

Amazon Prime is about much more than free shipping and fast delivery. If you have a distribution center nearby you can surely take advantage of free shipping for the next day. Even on the same day if you order early.

But Amazon Prime is a subscription service that gives you so much more than these fast and convenient shipments. It gives you a lot more and they are functions that many people may not know about.

If you want to get the most out of your Prime subscription, this will interest you a lot.

Priority access to Flash Deals

Flash Offers are one of the most interesting sections of Amazon and that many people do not know. These are deeply discounted products that will only be on sale for a few hours or a day.

This Amazon Spain page has offers that are activated throughout the day, but only Amazon Prime users have priority access 30 minutes before your start. The rest of the users will arrive later, with less chance of getting a bargain.

Amazon Prime Video is free

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most important streaming platforms in the world and it comes totally free with your Prime account.

It doesn’t matter if you are a monthly subscriber or you pay annually, you have access to thousands of movies, series and documentaries. What’s more, Prime Video supports 4K video And it does not limit the quality because you do not or you pay separately.

Non-Prime Amazon users can purchase Prime Video independently for € 9.99 per month.

Millions of songs for free with Prime Music

With the Amazon Prime account you have services such as a streaming music platform. Yes, you have free music with your Prime account and you didn’t know it.

This is Amazon Music Prime, a system with 2 million songs included in the account that you can play as many times as you want. Although it is a reduced catalog, it is better than nothing.

If you like it, you can upgrade to Prime Music Unlimited, the service that competes with Spotify, for 9.99 euros per month. And if you hurry they will give you 3 months free.

Amazon Photos: save your photos and videos at no cost

If it bothered you that Google Photos started charging for uploading photos and videos in their original resolution, surely you have the best free alternative at Amazon Photos.

With Amazon Photos you can save unlimited photos you have on your mobile or on your computer. You can organize them by date, albums or even by people. In this way you can save all your photos and free up a lot of space on your mobile.

Regardless you have Amazon Drive, which offers 5GB storage for files.

If you like to play you have to try Prime Gaming

With Amazon Prime you have Prime Gaming for free. This service is very useful if you like to play because you will not only have access to game loot and some free games that you can download to your PC.

If you are a regular user of Twitch you will know that with your Prime account you can subscribe to channels for free, supporting the creator of your choice.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.