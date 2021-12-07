Amazon Prime Video and the new strategy to beat Netflix

Everything seems to indicate that the Amazon Prime Video platform has a new strategy to effectively compete against Netflix, because for several years they have been great rivals in entertainment.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video introduced a advertising spot aimed at the public who love fantasy and science fiction with a very particular slogan.

The genre is one of the great bets of the service with the success The Wheel of Time and the long-awaited series based on The Lord of the Rings that will arrive next year.

It is worth mentioning that this campaign began at the end of November and will run throughout 2022.

The campaign emphasizes the different Amazon alternatives such as streaming, music and books.

The company’s head of global marketing, Ukonwa Ojo, said this is the first time they have spoken in this way.

Of course, when The Wheel of Time debuted on the platform, the books on which the series is based made it to Amazon’s bestseller list, this separates Jeff Bezos’ service from other alternatives.

We realized that our experience is very different from other services. The first phase of the campaign reveals that ”, remarked Ukonwa Ojo.

The idea is to make the experience “smooth” for customers by recommending things other than streaming video.

We spend a lot of time trying to understand our clients. One thing we hear is that for us, entertainment doesn’t end at the credits. They have the opportunity to dive much deeper. “

This was what Ojo highlighted about this new Amazon strategy for the near future of the platform and everything offered by the brand that wants to be a leader in the sector.

It should be noted that Ojo arrived at Amazon in September 2020 and organized the marketing and communication teams according to different specialties with groups focusing on action and thrillers; comedy; fantasy and science fiction; sports and drama.

We really want to talk to communities ”, she expressed convinced.

In this way, the executive focused on Prime Video as a single brand and this year Amazon reported that the platform reached more than 200 million members worldwide.

Historically, video was secondary to free and fast shipping.

Now, Ojo says that Prime Video is without a doubt a way for you to get to the great family of the platform.