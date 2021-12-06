It is true that nowadays movie theaters and digital platforms, including free and pay television, are saturated with superhero stories, but it is not something that bothers viewers, in fact, this is an opportunity to play with these types of characters from various perspectives. On the one hand, there is everything related to the most popular comic book publishers in the history of entertainment such as Marvel and DC, but there are also others with original proposals.

Such is the case of The Boys – 95%, an original Amazon Prime Video production that plays with satire, sometimes making fun of the big franchises that monopolize the billboards. The protagonists of this series do not always seek the good of citizenship, there are times when they abuse their superpowers knowing that they are above any political leader and are even more popular than the people of the show business.

The series created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen that turns the virtuous image of the superhero upside down will soon launch its third season, however, the producers and stars of the show have begun to announce a spin-off, which had already begun. to pose months ago, but now confirming that the writing of each episode is finished and that the result will surpass even the madness of The Boys.

This new animated series is named Diabolical, and during a virtual panel of the Comic-Con Experience 2021 of Amazon Prime Video (via Variety), Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, appeared to make the official announcement thanking the response that the original program has had on the part of the audience and remembering that the third installment is still on the doorstep.

There is no doubt that you are the best fans in the world. As a special way of thanking you, we have a little surprise for you that will be released early next year … [Los productores Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg] They have asked some of their famous classmates to cook up eight delightfully unique, twisted animated episodes set in the universe of ‘The Boys’.

At the end of the video starring Urban appear the names of those who wrote the episodes of the animated series, among which are Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben bayouth, Andy Samberg, Aisha tyler, Seth rogen and Evan goldberg. For its part, Eric Kripke, who is an executive producer on the animated series, released a statement regarding what awaits fans.

Surprise! We are almost done with eight episodes of our animated series, ‘Diabolical’. We brought together some amazing creators and gave them a rule … just kidding, there are no rules. They blew the doors off, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, wet, and emotional episodes. Do you think ‘The Boys’ is crazy? Wait till you see this.

Finally, both Rogen and Golberg, who will also have a role as producers of the series, commented that what inspired them to expand their universe to the animated world was the short film series derived from The Matrix – 87% call The Animatrix, ensuring that they had always wanted to copy that concept and now it is a dream come true. This spin-off will be launched sometime in 2022, while the premiere date of the third season of The Boys.