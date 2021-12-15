Amazon Prime Video premieres third season of “LOL”

The reality series, which is spearheaded by the actor Eugenio Derbez, returns to the platform screen Amazon Prime Video with more talents, new rules and comedy challenges to make viewers laugh.

The truth is that LOL It started as a dynamic that in its first part worked quite well, and although it was only an experiment, now it comes with more chapters, to make the public laugh, but never the members of the house; that’s exactly the purpose of this show.

Sofía Niño de Rivera, Paco de Miguel, Hugo El lame feliz, Ricardo Peralta, Mau Nieto, Gaby Navarro, La Bea, Coco Celis and El Capi Pérez, are the ones who return to this new season to get revenge, since he was eliminated by the standupero Ricardo O’Farrill.

It may interest you: Sofía Niño de Rivera seeks to earn 1 million pesos with Derbez

Without a doubt, there will be a comedy combination in which everyone will have to do their best to make each other laugh and get them out of the house.

Eugenio Derbez, who is leading this project, considers that this new program has very good elements, so the competition will be quite close in addition to the fact that there is a great variety in the comedy of each of the members of the house.

He’s one of the strongest casts in LOL, I loved that; in other seasons they were scared and they understood it because it was an experiment, there were people who said to me: ‘I do want to be there, but I don’t know what it’s about’. “

It should be noted that Eugenio has already won an Emmy award for Outstanding Daytime Presenter in Spanish, this is how Last One Laughing continues to grow and has generated the confidence of the public and of course the talents.

In the program you can find a great cast of different currents: stand-ups, youtubers, television people, theater people, of all kinds, in addition, there is no censorship, and you can say what you want, what happens through the head, no problem.

Here anything goes, they are going to love it ”, commented the director.

According to Eugenio, it has had to adapt to survive, since it began on open television and this format could not have been made there

This is how the father of platforms like Amazon Prime Video is that you can subscribe and go to see the series, movies you want, and even if there is content that is not suitable for all audiences, like this program, the platform warns you.