Sony sold the rights to the fourth installment of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ saga this summer to Amazon Prime Video Given the havoc that the Delta variant of the coronavirus was causing at the US box office. We will never know if by accepting those 100 million dollars that Amazon is said to have paid, the distributor was losing or winning, but what we do know is the release date of the tape on the streaming platform.

Amazon Prime Video to premiere ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ worldwide on January 14. The fourth and last film in the saga will not go through theaters, but will be available to all families that are subscribed to the Amazon service from that day on (curiously, after Christmas, which would have been the perfect time for a premiere of these characteristics).

It is not the first time Sony sells an animated film to a platform: Netflix has released two titles from the same studio in 2021, the celebrated ‘The Mitchell Family vs. the machines’ and ‘Live’. The uncertainty that the pandemic imposes on movie theaters has led some studios, especially Sony and Paramount, to reach this type of agreement. Universal has continued to rely on the potential of theaters, while Warner Bros. and Disney have come up with mixed strategies with their own platforms, HBO Max and Disney +.

Genndy Tartakovsky repeats as screenwriter in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’, with a direction by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

Synopsis

Drac and the gang are back like you’ve never seen them before in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’. Reunite with your favorite monsters in an all-new adventure that places Drac (Brian Hull) on his most terrifying mission yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, “the Monster Beam,” goes berserk, Drac and his friends transform into humans, while Johnny (Andy Samberg) turns into a monster. In their new and different bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, who adores life as a monster, must team up and travel the world in search of a cure before it’s too late and they drive each other insane. the other. With the help of Mavis (Selena Gomez) and Drac’s hilarious human gang, they’ll have to find a way to get back to their original self before their transformations are permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin, the invisible man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank) and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis).