The Sony WH-1000XM3 Active Noise Canceling Headphones are regarded as some of the best in their class and now they are more than ever.

Does the noise from the outside world bother you? Are you unable to concentrate on your work because of the noise or do you just want to have a quiet moment amid all the chaos? Noise-canceling headphones can help you a lot.

Thanks to this system that eliminates outside noise, you can concentrate or listen to music without hearing anything else. Now one of the best on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are on Amazon for only 217 euros and in black.

These NFC noise-canceling wireless headphones are considered one of the best you can buy for sound quality and comfort.

On amazon its real price is 225.99 euros, but thanks to an exclusive Amazon discount of 20 euros you take them home much cheaper. This is a discount that will only be applied when processing the order.

The same is not the case with the silver version. Its price goes down, but not so much, up to 228 euros. They are also available in MediaMarkt, for 228 euros, with totally free shipping or free collection in one of their stores.

These Sony WH-1000XM3 have a 30 hour autonomy with noise cancellation activatedplus built-in fast charging and a corded carry bag to take it anywhere.

In addition to active noise cancellation, it also It has a passive mode that allows to enter the audio from the outside just pressing one side. So you can listen to music and what is happening around you, like a conversation.

These Sony headphones integrate perfectly with the Google assistant, but they also have Alexa integrated to be able to talk to this virtual assistant.

These headphones are under 300 euros and are considered some of the best in their category, even considering that it is the previous generation model.

