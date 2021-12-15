In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick streaming players are back on sale at Black Friday levels.

If there is an Amazon product that is worth buying for its price, it is without a doubt the Fire TV Stick streaming players. Compatible with any TV in the world that has an HDMI connection, it will make you “smart” in no time.

During the past Black Friday we found the best prices so far for these players, but Amazon has given a Christmas surprise. All Amazon Fire TV Sticks are on sale again.

The model Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, the most basic of its entire line, which is compatible with Full HD video can be purchased for 18.99 euros.

This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an Alexa remote, although without volume buttons, integrated.

It is the perfect model for anyone who has an old TV and does not know what to do with it, giving it a second life and saving you the cost of a new TV with integrated streaming functions.

Amazon has also lowered the rest of the models, such as the normal Fire TV Stick, which includes a remote control capable of controlling the power and volume of the TV for 22.99 euros. This model also supports Full HD video.

If you have a 4K compatible TV you can find this Fire TV Stick 4K Which happens to cost 33.99 euros, a discount of 26 euros.

But if you want the newest and fastest model of the moment, then it is worth spending a little more and going to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max that now comes out at only 38.99 euros.

Its difference is that in addition to being compatible with 4K video, it is faster with a performance that makes applications open faster, in addition to having WiFi 6 connectivity.

