In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Philips air fryer will allow you to prepare rich and flavorful dishes with just one tablespoon of oil.

It is one of the most famous small appliances in recent years. We refer to oil-free fryers or airfryers, they have become one of the products to have in any kitchen to cook in a healthier way and without so much oil.

Now you can get a top notch fryer like Philips AirFryer HD9216 / 80, perfect for any kitchen, with a discount during the week of Black Friday for only 84.99 euros.

Oil-free deep fryer that fries, roasts, bakes and toasts. Cook food with Rapid Air hot air technology. It has a maximum temperature of 200 degrees and a timer of up to 30 minutes. It includes a recipe book and the brand has an app with many more step-by-step preparations.

It rivals some of the most famous, such as those from Cecotec, Aigostar or Cosori, which are usually among the best sellers on Amazon.

During this offer of the week of Black Friday you can take it home with 55 euros discount, reaching one of its minimum prices available in this store.

It’s a deep fryer perfect for two or three people with an 800 ml capacity bucket And it is also easy to clean since it can be put in the dishwasher.

It is one of the best ways to prepare dishes for frying with a lot less fat. In some recipes you will have to add one or at most two teaspoons of oil.

If you are looking for an oil-free fryer, we have selected the best models that you can buy right now in different price ranges.

This fryer has the Philips Airfryer app, available for Android and iPhone, where you can find recipes with step-by-step instructions. This way you will always have something to prepare in your new deep fryer.

Please note that this deep fryer is not only for deep frying, too you can prepare dishes that require toasting, baking or even grilling.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Philips AirFryer HD9216 / 80 can be found on sale For a limited time during the week of Black Friday for only 84.99 euros. Take advantage of these discounts now before they run out, as it can be one of the hottest items of the day.

Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 months free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.