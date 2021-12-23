12/22/2021 at 21:54 CET

EP

Just two weeks before the start of the most important international consumer electronics fair in the world, CES 2022Electronics and communications giants such as Twitter, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and Amazon have declined their in-person invitation due to the growing number of infections due to the omicron variant of Covid-19.

As reported by these companies, they will not be present at this world fair, which in the 2022 edition, which will take place in Las Vegas (United States) from January 5 to 8 and is scheduled to be held in person (in 2021 it will be broadcast in full in ‘streaming‘).

All of them have indicated that their absence is due to the increase in the number of infections due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant. TwitterFor example, it has said that it has canceled its presence at CES “due to the increase in Covid cases across the country during the past week,” in a statement sent to Europa Press.

However, from the social network they have pointed out that they will continue “actively monitoring the situation during the new year“and who are working on finding other solutions to connect with their partners and customers.

For its part, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has assured Bloomberg in statements that it is looking for a way to participate in this meeting via ‘on-line‘since you won’t be there in person.

“Because we want to ensure the care of our employees, we will not attend CES due to the evolution of concern in the field of public health related to Covid-19 “, he added.

From Amazon point out that the situation “is changing and intermittent around the Ómicron variant”, which is why they have also discarded their invitation to this convention in the face-to-face format.

For its part, the telephone operator T Mobile, sponsored by the event, has issued a statement in which it determines that it will “significantly” limit its participation in CES 2022.

“While we are confident that the CES organizers are taking comprehensive measures To protect attendees personally and we also have preventive practices, we are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision, “said this mobile operator in writing.