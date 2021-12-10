12/10/2021 at 11:38 CET

EP

Alexa, Amazon’s statistics and rankings service, will stop providing its services on May 1, 2022, after two decades of operation and I work on data analysis.

Which the company has thanked through a statement on its website for the support of users since was founded as an independent company in 1996. It was three years later, in 1999, when it was acquired by Amazon.

“After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we made the difficult decision to withdraw Alexa.com May 1, 2022. Thank you for becoming your go-to resource for content research and competitive analysis, keyword research and much more, “the statement said.

It should be clarified that this web page does not have nothing to do with the virtual assistant manufactured by the tech giant, as it has only borrowed its name, Alexa, and will continue to offer its services.

This website has been offering different rankings of the most popular on the Internet for more than two decades. To do this, it uses web traffic data of its subscribers and the behavior of its navigation. Once collected, it stores and analyzes them to determine which are the most visited companies on the network.

From this Wednesday, December 8, the service no longer accepting subscriptions and it will stop offering data from May, so users who wish to have access to them must export them before their service is definitively terminated.