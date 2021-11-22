

The young woman was taken to the University of Richmond Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Photo: Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez / .

An Amazon Employee Was Fatally Hit By A Car Driven By An Unlicensed Driver authorities said Saturday night near Staten Island, New York.

NYPD reported that the 24-year-old victim was crossing a street in front of the Amazon Fulfillment Center, JFK9, at 546 Guff Ave when she was hit by a Honda Accord driven by a 19-year-old, which did not have a license and remained at the scene, a police source said, reported NBC New York.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was an Amazon employee, and after the accident she was taken to the University of Richmond Medical Center, due to trauma to the head and body, but she did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Our condolences to the family and loved ones of our employee during this tragic moment, and we will continue to support the authorities during the investigation,” said an Amazon spokesperson regarding the incident.

Last night, around midnight, an Amazon worker at JFK8 was tragically hit and killed by a car outside the building as they were on their lunch break. Our hearts go out to the worker’s family. We await more details, but will be holding a vigil to mourn the death of our coworker. https://t.co/PNM3AbN6iy – Amazon Labor Union (@amazonlabor) November 22, 2021

It was known that the Amazon staff who worked during the deceased’s schedule were not aware of the incident until Sunday morning, when they were notified of the death of their partner at 10:00 am

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating more details about the blind person.

The Staten Island collision occurred on the eve of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, commemorated this Sunday, in which events and demands were carried out around the country to Congress and President Biden to prevent this type of event.

Fatal traffic accidents have seen an increase this year compared to 2019, with an increase of 19% in New York, 6% in New Jersey and 43% in Connecticut, according to NBC New York.

You may also like:

• VIDEO: Several people were injured after a car hit a Christmas parade in Wisconsin

• Three dead and 14 injured after a school bus collided with an oncoming truck in Texas

• Three people killed and one injured after an Amtrak train collided with a car in South Carolina