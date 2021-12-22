

For Amazon delivery employees, overnight deliveries are more stressful because they don’t know who and how they will be waiting.

Working at Amazon is challenging because it typically delivers packages later than its competitors, which can be scary for some of the drivers who have to visit unknown or unsafe places at night.

CNN Business interviewed 10 drivers, owners of Amazon delivery companies and reviewed conversations from an internal Amazon forum where dozens of people who work delivering packages for the company agreed that overnight deliveries are often dangerous and stressful.

Amazon offers its customers deliveries between 6 am and 10 pm, a wider range than FedEx that has delivery hours from 8 am to 8 pm or UPS that does so from 9 am to 7 pm

With the Christmas delivery the schedules can be run a bit, but for the people of Amazon the feeling of delay turns into stress because they are afraid of visiting places that are not their domain.

Tim, a former employee of the online retailer, remembers saying several times during his nightly deliveries: “Lord, don’t let me die here. Don’t let me die like this. Not like this. I would die otherwise, but not like this “.

His prayers were due to visits to areas where he found Confederate flags or signs warning intruders would be shot, like a place you visited in rural Texas on one occasion.

Current and former drivers like Tim, as well as many of the Delivery Service Partners (DSP) who employ drivers like him, They say overnight deliveries are especially challenging.

Tim recalls that on two occasions, customers waited for him with weapons as he approached their homes to deliver Amazon packages.

Other DSP drivers and owners said the uncomfortable experiences do not occur exclusively after dark, but if they increase.

As Amazon pushes its workforce to deliver packages to customers faster, your workers generally leave later than competitorsDSP drivers and owners told CNN Business.

The challenge of night-time deliveries is especially evident in rural areas, where street lighting is rare. It is more likely that rural clients point a gun at someone entering your property after dark, according to various drivers and DSP owners.

One night during his first year on the job, Tim visited a rural town north of Houston around 8:30 pm and walked up to the porch with a package in hand. He says he was holding it up, so a man on the porch could see what he was doing. As he handed the customer his package, he noticed a gun in his hand: “Oh damn, you were going to shoot me, huh?”, Tim remembered saying, while the client had an expression like saying “Hell yeah, I didn’t know who you were.”

