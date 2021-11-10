11/10/2021 at 00:10 CET

Rafa Sardiña

Become the event that anticipate christmas shopping In the heat of great discounts on all kinds of products, now on Black Friday -which will be celebrated on Friday, November 26– It is no longer a punctual day.

In most shops they extend the offers in time, both the days before and after. This increases the chances of finding the best price in any of the products that we have been wanting so much all year. And it is that, although there are a little more than two weeks left for Black Friday 2021, Amazon celebrate the arrival of this date with their advance offers.

In these previous days the panorama is animated with special offers ‘Early Black Friday’ that sometimes reach a 40% discount. Something especially interesting this year, since the supply problems worldwide they make the stock very limited at times.

Acer Nitro 5, the most gaming laptop on offer

The Taiwanese brand returns to the fray with its laptop Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 15.6-inch with its characteristic gaming design. Count with one backlight keyboard with four zones and a 60 Hz screen with IPS panel, for the most perfectionist gamers!

You have installed the Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core processor, the powerful 6GB GDDR6 RTX 2060 graphics card and 16GB DDR4 RAM for unlimited gaming.

In addition, it has a 512 GB capacity SSD hard drive, accompanied by WiFi 6 wireless connectivity and a multitude of connections.

Acer Nitro 5 | BUY IN AMAZON FOR € 809

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber

This professional robot vacuum cleaner is 4 in 1: sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs the entire surface covered in an orderly and intelligent way with Wi-Fi and App.

It has the new SmartGyro 3.0 technology. A neat new navigation for a clean more efficient and smart, more intuitive and predictive than its predecessor. Thanks to its gyroscopic, proximity, anti-shock and anti-fall sensors, it cleans the entire covered surface of your home. It can be controlled with the application for mobile devices.

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra. | BUY IN AMAZON FOR € 169

Philips Smart TV 4K TV

This TV 55 inch OLED (139 cm) with Ambilight technology on 3 sides creates an immersive television experience. Smart LEDs create a glow of light and visually enlarge the screen.

4K Smart TV guarantees highly realistic images, with OLED technology, which makes the black tones deeper and the colors more intense. With the 55-inch TV, you’ll get lifelike detail, vibrant colors, and fluid movement. With HDR 10+, you can enjoy realistic image quality.

This model is at 44% off. An incredible discount with which we can get the Philips Smart TV 4K for 709.01 euros.

The Philips Smart TV 4K television. | BUY IN AMAZON FOR € 709.01

FOCUS F3 5G

POCO’s most powerful device to date, POCO F3, It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor.

This model comes with an improved Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU with a main core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz, as well as the very fast 5G connectivity that together with the ultra-fast Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU. During these days it is 20% off : € 279.99!

The Poco F3 5G. | BUY IN AMAZON FOR € 279.99

Philips OneBlade Beard Trimmer – Big Discount!

Philips OneBlade is a product that trim, outline and shave any length of hair. OneBlade technology integrates a fast cutting blade (200 movements per second) with a dual protection system, providing a comfortable shave.

OneBlade does not rush too much to protect your skin even in the most sensitive areas. Cut the hair, not the skin!

The Philips OneBlade trimmer. | BUY IN AMAZON FOR € 22.99

Set of two WMF nonstick pans in stainless steel for 40.99 euros and more than 40% discount

These pans from the Devil range that today have a 42% discount, so we can save almost 30 euros, are made of Cromargan stainless steel 10/18. And they also have a high quality non-stick coating Durit Protect Plus and free of ‘pfoa’.

A quality that allows cooking with less fat, because as the food does not stick, it is not necessary to use them with too much oil or butter, and they will also make cleaning easy, since the food will come out with hardly any need for a sponge.

The handle is ergonomic, with protection against flames, and its base guarantees a homogeneous distribution of heat.

WMF non-stick pans. | BUY IN AMAZON FOR € 40.99

Spanish version board game, The Castles of Burgundy, almost half price

With a 43% discount and the best price in its little history on Amazon, we found this board game for 1 to 4 players today. A demanding and strategic challenge with an optimal variety of game options thanks to the 10 included expansions.

It is recommended for over 12 years old And, over 5 phases, players earn victory points through trading, strategic building, smart planning, and thoughtful deliberation.

Everything for the players can settle new buildings and castles, trade along the river, mine silver, drive cattle ranching, and more in this classic European-style game from Stefan Feld.

The game contains: 1 board, 16 player boards, 9 die-cut plates (with more than 300 tiles), 9 dice, 8 pawns, instructions.

Board game in Spanish version ‘The Castles of Burgundy’. | BUY IN AMAZON FOR € 25.40