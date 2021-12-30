It is no secret to anyone that technology has made life easier for thousands of people around the world, and the great empires have launched each device to continue innovating.

Since its launch, electronic assistants from different companies have stolen the attention of thousands of users, with Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa being the most popular.

However, the latter from Amazon has been very controversial since the day it was launched on the market, as the variant of its commands have sparked a series of debates on social networks.

From shopping for a parakeet to chilling sounds, various stories have been made popular online by Alexa’s functionality, with the last one claiming the life of a minor.

It was through Twitter, where a unique story was released that was about to end in a true tragedy were it not for the presence of a mother.

A user of the social network identified as Kristin Livdahl, who made her unfortunate story known at the hands of the famous smart device known as Alexa.

The news has divided the cyber community in every way as the woman published that the electronic device put the life of her little daughter at risk, who could prevent it.

According to the woman’s story, her 10-year-old daughter asked the device to give her a challenge that she could perform, and on the internet the device came up with a challenge known as “Penny Challenge.”

The challenge was quite “simple”, inserting a coin into an electricity socket, and thanks to her being present she was able to avoid a disaster by shouting: “No Alexa”, to cancel the action.

Kristin assures that it all started because she and her daughter were doing some physical challenges, like lying down and rolling with a shoe on the foot, from a physical education teacher on YouTube.

As there was bad weather outside her home, the girl wanted to continue with the dynamics and asked the device to now set the next challenge “she”, without imagining what it would be.

Amazon responds

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that users have had this type of inconvenience with their mobile devices, so the company has decided to face it.

After Kristin made the news known, the company decided to answer the woman through the same social network, and guided her so that through a page she could solve the problem quickly and directly.

It is important to mention that the woman shared the search history as evidence of what the device had recommended to her young daughter.

“Customer trust is at the core of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers … As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it,” added the company. .

