10/29/2021 at 5:06 AM CEST

Ecommerce giant Amazon’s net profit grew 35% in the first 9 months of 2021, although their online sales in the third quarter of the year slowed and they only advanced 3%. In total, Amazon has achieved a net profit of 19,041 million dollars through September, an increase of about 35% compared to the same period of the previous year, with accounts still propelled by the increase in its business during the pandemic.

The negative note was online sales during the third quarter, which were $ 49,942 million, just 3% above the same period of the previous year. This occurred mainly due to the increase in costs due to problems in the global supply chainaccording to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “We have always said that when faced with the choice between optimizing for short-term benefits or what is best for the long term, we will choose the latter, and that can be seen during each phase of this pandemic,” he said in a statement. Jassy.

Total sales grow

However, Amazon’s total sales through September stood at $ 332.41 billion, 27% more compared to 260,509 million in the first nine months of 2020. This includes a 24% increase in subscriptions and a 13% increase in physical store sales. During the third quarter, the world leader in internet commerce had a turnover of 54,876 million dollars, almost 4% more than the 52,774 million of the same period last year. All in all, the Seattle (Washington, USA) -based company obtained a net profit per share of 37.69 dollars in the first 9 months, compared to 28.24 achieved in the same interval last year.

Amazon is one of the companies that have profited the most throughout the pandemic, thanks to the impulse of internet commerce derived from mobility restrictions, and the closure or reduction of capacity and hours of physical stores.

The international market and AWS, on the right track

The firm that Jassy runs registered a increase your sales both in its main market, North America, with a rise of 22.7% to 197,473 million in turnover, and in the rest of the world, where revenues grew by 35% to 90,515 million dollars.

For its part, the cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS), leader in the sector, increased revenues by 36% to 44,422 million. AWS is the company’s great bet for the future and its most profitable business, as well as having an undisputed dominance in the market, well above its biggest competitors, Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud.

Strategy for the holidays

Amazon’s results were released in the same week that the e-commerce giant said it is “ready” for the holiday season, despite problems in the global supply chain. This was pointed out by Amazon’s vice president of Global Delivery Services, John Felton, on the company’s blog, where he addressed doubts about the company’s operational capacity for distribution during the upcoming holidays. Felton explained that the firm has invested in planes, ships, trucks, warehouses and personnel to “get what customers want, when they want and where they want,” despite the difficulties in the current context. Specifically, Amazon will have worldwide a fleet of 85 aircraft and 50,000 own trucks, and a network of 260,000 drivers to “bring Christmas magic to the door” of your customers.