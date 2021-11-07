11/07/2021 at 21:51 CET

Tatiana Perez

Hope is the last thing you lose. Looking at the panorama of the Girona squad, with only 13 players available from the first team and nine casualties, anyone can predict the worst for the rojiblancos in the field of Tenerife (9pm). However, Míchel Sánchez has already shown that it is based on challenges like this when each member of the team brings out the best of themselves for the good of the collective. The response of footballers such as Valery, Pablo Moreno or Ibrahima Kébé, which until now have not had so much continuity, and also of the youth of the subsidiary, with up to six summoned: Jona, Gabri, Arnau Ortiz, Álex Sala, Artero i Dawda.

The absence of Cristhian Stuani It will be one of Girona’s weak points in the Heliodoro Rodríguez, having to be someone else who carries the scoring weight to continue with the streak of 10 points out of the last 15 possible. Nahuel Bustos He will have to return the confidence that Míchel gives him with the ownership to be decisive in the Tenerife area. It will be accompanied by dark and Alex Baena in the half points, taking into account that Samu saiz fulfills the second penalty game and that Borja Garcia he is injured. In the center of the field it will be necessary to count on the loss of Ramon Terrats, but he will be covered by Kébé. In addition to the presence of Aleix Garcia, being one of the few footballers who have played everything the same as Bernard, Juanpe and Juan Carlos. The defenders will keep making trident with Santi Goodas well as the doorman. Where there will be changes will be in the lanes. Jairo will return on the left wing, while the absence of Arnau, summoned with the U19 team, on the right, opens the door to ValeryProbable lineups

Tenerife: Soriano; Mellot, Sipcic, Carlos Ruiz, Álex Muñoz; Aitor Sanz, Corredera; Rubén Díez, Shashoua, Elady; and Enric Gallego.Girona: Juan Carlos; Valery, Bernardo, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Jairo; Ibra Kébé, Álex Baena, Aleix García; Nahuel Bustos and Pablo Moreno Referee: Sagués Oskoz (Basque Committee) Stadium: Heliodoro Rodríguez López Time: 9:00 p.m.