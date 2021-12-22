12/21/2021 at 20:00 CET

The Solidarity Values ​​Award distinguishes the work in favor of values ​​in sport that has promoted any foundation or non-profit entity related to sports or any Spanish or world sports institution.

In its fourth edition, the Solidarity Values ​​Award follows in the wake of its previous awards from the FC Barcelona Foundation, the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation and of the Gasol Foundation, of the brothers Pau and Marc Gasol, and rewards, on this occasion, the Ambulance of Desire Foundation.

At 2007 the Dutch driver Kees Veldboer transfers sailor Mario Stefanutto in his ambulance. On the way to the hospital Kees made a detour to the port and was deeply moved by the immense happiness that Mario experiment.

KEES AND MARIO

Then, Kees borrowed an ambulance of your company and organized a route through the port of Rotterdam. He was surprised at how easy it had been to make Mario end your life in such a special way thanks to a few simple phone calls. Just two months later, the Desire Foundation became a reality.

The founders of HURGE Project -Manuel Pardo, José Manuel Salas, Carolina Cánovas and Laura Juguera-, they agreed with Kees Veldboer, President of the Ambulance of Desire Foundation, will bring Spain the Foundation, which makes impossible dreams possible from the year 2018.

The objective of this Foundation, whose motto is’where the impossible comes true‘, consists of fulfilling the wishes of sick people, hospitalized, with a chronic disease, at the end of life or in palliative care, who want to fulfill a wish and their illness does not allow it.