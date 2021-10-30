CEO Adam Aron conducted a poll on Twitter, asking if AMC Theaters should accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a means of payment. All this, after the massive manifestation of the meme token.

“They own AMC. We work for them. I work for them. So by definition, your interests and passions are important to AMC. Your interests and passions are important to me.

As a curious fact, AMC Theaters has already said that it will allow payment in other cryptocurrencies.

In particular, Adam Aron posted the Tweet in a week where the price of the Shiba Inu token went up. Thanks to crypto whales and retailers.

Should AMC Theaters accept Shiba Inu as payment?

Specifically, Adam Aron, published a poll on Twitter, asking his followers if AMC Theaters should add the Shiba Inu token to the list of cryptocurrencies, as a means of payment.

“Should we make an effort to carry Shiba Inu as well?”

TWITTER POLL # 2: As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that soon we can accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others. Should we strive to take Shiba Inu too? – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 29, 2021

It should be noted that Aron’s public consultation on Twitter still has several days left. Since it concludes next Tuesday.

At the time of writing, 125,729 Twitter users had already participated in the survey. And, approximately 85% of voters chose “Yes.”

By the way, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu, which started out as a meme of another meme, is now the ninth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

To recall, Adam Aron published a similar poll last month. On that occasion, he asked his followers if AMC should accept Dogecoin. To which more than 120,000 voters responded with a resounding YES.

Bitcoin as a means of payment

For his part, in August he said that he would accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment before the end of the year. And, in response to customer demand, it would begin to explore other ways that it could participate in the crypto economy.

Also, in a conference call held on August 9, on AMC’s second quarter results. Adam Aron revealed that the theater chain intended to prepare to accept Bitcoin payments for online movie tickets by the end of 2021.

But, a month later, AMC said that it would also accept Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash as payment.

AMC Theaters will issue its own cryptocurrency

Interestingly, the CEO of AMC said that there are many reasons why the company could issue its own cryptocurrency.

In fact, during an interview on CNBC on October 20, Adam Aron spoke about the company’s ambitions regarding cryptocurrencies.

“We have made a lot of noise in the last few months about becoming hyperactive about cryptocurrencies. There are many reasons why AMC could be a successful cryptocurrency issuer as well as a cryptocurrency redeemer.

Finally, analysts say the new communication strategy could help sustain the balance. And above all, attract more clients to the cinema.

Such is the case with Lars-Alexander Kuehn, associate professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon: “The CEO of AMC is serving the crowd because he knows they are making stocks more valuable. He is happy to serve retail investors if they raise the share price. ‘

Do you think AMC Theaters should accept Shiba Inu as a means of payment? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I close with this phrase from Sun Tzu: «Worry about people’s approval and you will be their prisoner».

