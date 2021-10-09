AMC Theaters, the largest film showing company in the United States, has announced that it will begin accepting Dogecoin.

As announced by its CEO Adam Aron, Dogecoin (DOGE) is now accepted as a payment option for gift cards by leading cinema AMC.

By the way, Adam Aron had previously mentioned that DOGE should be the cryptocurrency that AMC receives. Since it is popular, inexpensive and attracts a young audience.

Ultimately, after announcing that AMC will figure out how to accept Dogecoin by the end of the year, along with four other cryptocurrencies. Adam Aron tweeted on Tuesday that he had great news for Dogecoin fans.

«Great news for Dogecoin fans. As we work to accept crypto payments online. You can now buy AMC Theaters gift cards with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. ‘

Also, Dogecoin payments will be made through BitPay Wallet. Since these gift cards will also be valid for use in other stores, this development will indirectly propel Dogecoin to various businesses.

So, established in 2011, BitPay is already used by Amazon, Adidas, and American Eagle. Likewise, by Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Delta Air Lines and PacSun.

AMC cinemas will accept Dogecoin

In this way, AMC Theaters has carried out its first phase of its project to implement Dogecoin (DOGE) payments for its clients. Specifically, this comes after a massive request from your customer base for meme currency to be added as a form of payment.

To recall, CEO Adam Aron had conducted a poll on September 21 on Twitter asking the community if Dogecoin should be added to the lineup. The response was overwhelming in favor of adding Dogecoin.

“I sincerely want to hear your opinion, through this survey on Twitter. In late 2021, AMC will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I have heard from many on my Twitter that we should accept Dogecoin as well. Do you think AMC should explore the possibility of accepting Dogecoin? “

As a consequence, Adam Aron confirmed that AMC was going to start working on ways to integrate Dogecoin payments on its platform.

In fact, customers will be able to purchase AMC gift cards for up to $ 200 per day. By the way, AMC Theaters will accept payments for gift cards both online and in their physical stores.

Ultimately, customers can pay for gift cards using Dogecoin on their mobile app and website. Or, they can walk into any AMC Theaters location and purchase in-store using DOGE.

The DOGE community welcomes you

In particular, the Dogecoin community received the news positively. Therefore, Adam Aron was surprised by the attention. Reporting more than 6 million views and 140,000 votes on his post, including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

He also stated that the tweet was his “most retweeted, most answered and most liked tweet in history.”

At the time, the post caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In response to a Twitter comment, Musk said that Dogecoin’s handling fees should be lowered to make daily purchases “viable” for the average consumer.

Incidentally, the crypto community made comments such as “This is great news for AMC customers,” “Dogecoin to the Moon.” And “DOGE is here to stay.”

