The American microchip company has announced its new generation of AMD 6000 processors, which incorporates the Zen 3 Plus architecture built in 6 nm. It’s AMD’s answer to Intel’s 12th generation.

We are experiencing exciting times in the world of technology because, not surprisingly, CES 2022 in Las Vegas is taking place right now.

Today it was the turn of NVIDIA and AMD, rivals in the world of graphics cards but today partners, since each one has gone to their own way. NVIDIA has unveiled the long-awaited entry-level RTX 3050 and in the meantime, AMD has shown the world the sixth generation of AMD.

But now let’s focus on AMD, since His Lisa, CEO of the company, has returned to be the protagonist of the afternoon with the AMD 6000 chips for laptops of the company.

As we said, AMD has officially unveiled its new Ryzen 6000 CPUs for laptops at CES 2022. These chips come with the company’s enhanced Zen 3 Plus architecture, 6nm lithography, and the debut of AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture for their integrated GPUs.

This new generation comes with the promises of having processing up to 1.3 times faster than 5000, up to twice the gaming performance and battery life of up to 24 hours.

The new chips succeed the Ryzen 5000 line of laptops, as you well know, announced last year at CES 2021. And, like those models, the Ryzen 6000 chips will be offered in an H-series lineup. (with 35 and 45 W models of each chip) and U series (from 15 to 28 W).

You heard it here first. Say hi to the Ryzen 6000 Series processor. # AMD2022 pic.twitter.com/1uHW3CIQm6 – AMD PC (@AMDPC) January 4, 2022

The flagship of the range is The Ryzen 9 6980HX, with eight cores, 16 threads, a base clock speed of 3.3 GHz and a maximum speed of 5.0 GHz, along with 12 GPU cores with a maximum speed of 2.4 GHz.

AMD notes that maximum clock speed would reach 5.0 GHz, making it the fastest Ryzen ever, on both laptops and desktops.

The debut of AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture (which is the one used in the AMD RX 6000 series GPUs, the Xbox Series X / S and the PlayStation 5) for the integrated graphics of the Ryzen 6000 series it should make the great graphical leap we’ve been waiting for so long on AMD chips.

Intel and AMD have traditionally been rivals in the field of computers. However, in recent years Qualcomm has been positioning itself as a rival in new devices.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 6000 series supports built-in hardware ray tracing. That is, raytracing.

Lastly, Ryzen 6000 will support: USB4 with data transfer speeds of up to 40 GB / s, PCIe Gen 4, DDR5 of up to 4,800 MT / s and LPDDR5 of up to 6,400 MT / s, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE 5.2.

The first laptops equipped with AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chips will be announced at CES 2022 from Acer, Asus, Alienware, Lenovo, Razer and HP. The first devices are expected to ship from this February.