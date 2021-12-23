12/23/2021 at 22:16 CET

Midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos, a former Barcelona and Villarreal player, will reinforce America from the Clausura tournament that begins in January, the Mexican club announced on Thursday.

“Welcome Jonathan Dos Santos”, announced on his Twitter account the team led by the Argentine coach from the bench Santiago Solari.

Dos Santos, 31, was trained in Barcelona’s children’s divisions. He made his debut in 2009 in the First Division but, since I cannot affirm himself as a starter, in 2014 he signed for Villarreal.

Welcome, Jonathan Dos Santos @ jona2santos! 🇲🇽 🔸 # JonaEsÁguila 🔹 pic.twitter.com/8JUF1svN0G – Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 23, 2021

The means of containment was one of the figures of the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, with whom he played between 2017 and 2020.

With Solari On the bench, the new Dos Santos team led the regular phase of the last Apertura tournament, but in the quarterfinals they were eliminated in their own stadium by Pumas.

Before that, the azulcrema team lost the final of the Concacaf Champions League and thus lost the opportunity to play the Club World Cup.

Dos Santos, a regular in the calls of the Mexican team, has not played in the League of his country, and it is possible that he will make his debut with America on January 7 at the Puebla field.