ABC 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – ABC’s “2021 American Music Awards” are hosted by Cardi B. (ABC / Jora Frantzis)

Celebrating last year’s best in music across genres, the 2021 American Music Awards will air live this Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 pm ET / PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch a 2021 American Music Awards live stream online:

Heavy can earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live broadcast of ABC (live in most markets) and 100+ TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the American Music Awards 2021 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield) , iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes longer). of your conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in all of them, but you can choose any bundle and add-on you want with its 14-day free trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the amount you must pay today will be $ 0 when you sign up. If you watch content on your computer, phone or tablet, you will not be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once you have signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the American Music Awards 2021 live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live broadcast of ABC (live in select markets) and over 65 TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once you have signed up with Vidgo, you can watch the American Music Awards 2021 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any Android TV powered device (like a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live broadcast of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ TV channels through Hulu With Live TV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu Free Trial with Live TV

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch the American Music Awards 2021 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV ( such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “ Enhanced Cloud DVR ”, giving you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials).

Preview of the American Music Awards 2021

Play

Taylor Swift wins the Artist of the Decade Award I AMAs 2019Carole King presents the Artist of the Decade award to Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards. #AMAs #TaylorSwift Official Website theamas.com AMAs YouTube youtube.com/theamas365 AMAs Twitter: twitter.com/AMAs AMAs Facebook: facebook.com/AMAs AMAs Instagram: instagram.com/AMAs See the full list of nominations below. ARTIST OF THE YEAR Drake Ariana Grande Halsey Post Malone Taylor Swift NEW… 2019-12-13T05: 52: 44Z

Hosted by superstar Cardi B, the 2021 AMAs are broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. According to the ABC press release, “The rapper will take the stage in her presenter debut to usher in the hottest music night of the year, featuring spectacular performances and moments representing the vibrant music community. ”.

“When I received the invitation to host the AMAs, I was very excited,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMA stage! Thanks to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen. “

“We are immensely excited that dynamic Cardi B is bringing her contagious energy to the American Music Awards as a host for the first time,” added executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will thrill viewers, push the boundaries, and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

“Jesse is a world-class producer with incredible foresight and experience in the live events space, and we can’t wait to see how AMAs evolve,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment, Walt Disney Television. . . “The fans are at the heart of this show, and this year’s show promises unforgettable, high-caliber performances that we all look forward to from this spectacular night of music and celebration.”

Artists include Diplo, Maneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean performing their duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” Bad Bunny, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees, Olivia Rodrigo, Kane Brown, the televised world. premiere of Megan Thee Stallion and BTS’s “Butter,” and two iconic boy bands taking the stage together when New Edition performs with New Kids On The Block.

In terms of nominations, Olivia Rodrigo tops the list with seven, followed by The Weeknd with six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five each. If Rodrigo takes home more than four awards, he will set a new trophy record for a first-time nominated artist currently held by Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber.

Kacey Musgraves, Gabby Barrett, Maluma, HER, Sza, Jazmine Sullivan, Giveon, Kali Uchis, Silk Sonic, 24kGoldn and Saweetie could win their first AMAs. Taylor Swift could break her own record for most AMA wins of all time if she takes home at least one award. The current record is 32 wins.

The 2021 American Music Awards will air live on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 pm ET & PT on ABC.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: 600 migrants crammed into trucks rescued in Mexico [VIDEO]