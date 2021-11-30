There are few foods as appreciated in the United States as cheese, it is a simply irresistible food, of which there are succulent variants. Without a doubt, cheddar or american cheese is a favorite for americans and it ranks at the top of polls as one of the most consumed cheeses. It is used for snacks and in numerous recipes since it has the great virtue of melting very easily, being so consumed on a daily basis it is very normal that many people wonder about its long-term health effects. While cheddar cheese is a delicious addition to many comfort foods, it doesn’t necessarily have a reputation for being good for your health. Many people are concerned about high calorie content and saturated fat content of cheddar cheese. According to experts, it is a product that has nutritional drawbacks, and also some benefits that we will talk about in this article. The secret? Consume it in moderate amounts to make it part of a healthy lifestyle.

Cheddar cheese named after the English village of Cheddar in Somerset England, where it was first created in the 11th century. It turns out that it was the idyllic region for cheese production because of its cool, moist caves that provided the perfect moisture conditions for the cheese to ripen. However, since its inception in England sometime in the 12th century, this tasty dairy product found its way into the hearts of cheese lovers around the world. Today, cheddar is one of the favorite cheeses of Americans.Whether served on creamy mac and cheese, as the perfect addition to burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and nachos, and as a sizzling addition to endless recipes.

A little about its nutritional information:

Like many dairy products, cheddar cheese is rich in calcium. It is well known that it is one of the most important minerals in helping us build strong bones, it also plays a role in blood clotting and several other important functions. Complementary to this, cheddar cheese can be a great source of: proteins, fats, vitamin A, vitamin K.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one ounce (28 grams of cheddar cheese) provides the following nutritional value:

Calories: 120 Fat: 10 g Sodium: 190 mg Carbohydrates: 0 g Fiber: 0 g Sugars: 1 g Protein: 7 g

– Carbohydrates: Like many types of cheese, cheddar cheese does not contain carbohydrates. This means that it also has no fiber and little to no sugar.

– Fats. Most of the health concerns about cheddar cheese center on its fat content and, more specifically, its saturated fat content. It is true that whole milk cheddar cheese is high in total fat (10 grams per ounce) and saturated fat (6 grams per ounce). It is well known that one of the main current dietary recommendations is to follow a diet low in saturated fat, not only to take care of body weight, it is actually very important to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

– Proteins It is well known that cheese is a good source of protein, one ounce of cheddar cheese provides 7 grams of protein and this is equivalent to 30% of its total calories.

– Vitamins and minerals. Calcium is the obvious micronutrient star of cheddar cheese, a 1-ounce serving contains 200 mg or the equivalent of 20% of the RDA. The good news is that it doesn’t just offer calcium: one ounce provides 10% of the daily dose of vitamin A and 14% of phosphorus, it also contains small amounts of zinc, selenium and riboflavin. However, there is a very important recommendation and it is its salt content: cheddar cheese can be relatively high in sodium at 190 mg per ounce. In such a way that people who suffer from hypertension or a history of heart disease should be very cautious.

Some of its health benefits:

Although most of people may associate cheddar cheese as a comfort and calorie food, it actually has quite a few remarkable nutritional benefits. As long as it is consumed with caution and not daily, the reality is that there are other variants of cheeses that are lighter to integrate into the daily diet.

1. Build healthy bones

Of course, this is directly related to its considerable calcium content, which is why cheddar cheese is a good ally that contributes to maintaining bone health. It is well known that getting enough calcium is essential to prevent osteoporosis and degeneration of bone density.

2. Build muscle

It is well known that protein is the most important macronutrient in building muscle and of course, in other important functions of the body. The 7 grams of protein per ounce that cheddar cheese provides, make it an extraordinary source of protein to complement various dishes. Protein not only helps build muscle, it is necessary for the production of enzymes, giving structure to cells, maintaining fluid balance and much more.

3. Dense in calories

Sure this could be a double-edged sword, since foods that shine for their high calorie content are never recommended especially for body weight and cardiovascular health. In addition, in excess they can increase the risk of suffering from obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions. However, integrating it in a balanced way in the diet provides a lot of energy and satiety, for example it is a good edition for before doing physical activity or training.

4. It can help with weight loss

Believe it or not and despite what you may have heard about the effects of cheese and weight gain. There is a phenomenon known as the whole dairy paradox that is bringing this belief back. Research now suggests that cutting fat from dairy can actually make you more likely to gain weight, which makes full fat the best option for weight management.

5. Compatible with ketogenic and low carb diets

One of the most popular diets today is the ketogenic trend, which is inspired by a restrictive carbohydrate intake and a high fat intake. So cheddar cheese is a wonderful addition, ddue to the high percentage of fat that this cheese contains, is compatible with these meal plans. Best of all, it contains zero carbohydrates, therefore it is a staple in these types of guidelines.

6. Low in lactose

When it comes to lactose, not all cheeses are created equal. Cheddar is among the hardest aged cheeses and that is why it’s actually quite low in lactose, which means lactose intolerant people can often eat it without unpleasant symptoms like bloating, upset stomach, and gas. In any case, it is still a dairy product and in many cases discomfort may occur.

7. Its role in allergies

Although it is low in lactose, cheddar cheese still contains casein and whey, two components that can trigger an immune response in people with a dairy allergy. Therefore, in the case of people who are allergic to dairy, they will have to keep cheddar cheese off the menu.

