

A citizen abused the resources of the Payroll Protection Program and if found guilty will spend many years in jail.

Valesky Barosy is the name of the American who thought that it would be very easy to circumvent the law and use resources from the Payroll Protection Program to live a millionaire life.

The 27-year-old individual will have to appear for trial after using public funds to give himself a life as a tycoon, El Universal announced.

Barosy used a loan from the Pandemic Affected Entrepreneurs Payroll Protection Program to purchase luxury items, including Rolex and Hublot watches, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel clothing. and even a Lamborghini luxury sports car.

The defendant was discovered the crime and had to appear before the Florida court that holds him responsible for several charges of fraud, the prosecution reported.

The offender used the loan from the Payroll Protection Program for superfluous luxuries and today faces five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering and one for aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the South Florida Prosecutor’s Office.

The American citizen thought it would be easy to circumvent the law and submitted fraudulent loan applications on his behalf and on behalf of his accomplices, obtaining more than $ 2.1 million in government loans, which were originally intended for the help of businessmen affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In each loan application, Barosy falsified the previous year’s expenses, net earnings and the applicant’s payroll, and submitted fraudulent tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

Tax authorities revealed that Barosy used the money to buy luxury items with funds that were destined for very different purposes.

If found guilty, Barosy face 132 years in prison.

