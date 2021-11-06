11/06/2021 at 02:19 CET

The American Matthew Wolff made 68 hits this Friday and although he did not have his best day, he maintained the leadership in the tournament Mayakoba of the PGA in which the Spanish Sergio García ranks fifth.

Wolff made six birdies, but he bogey on the sixth, the sixteenth and the eighteenth holes, which led him to lower his performance compared to his debut, in which he scored a score of 61.

Despite the ups and downs, the American followed in first place with 129 hits, two on top of his compatriot Scottie scheffler and three above the Mexican Carlos Ortiz and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland, defending champion.

The Spanish Sergio García had a day of 69 strokes and appears in fifth place.

The Mayakoba tournament, which this year has a prize pool of $ 7.2 million, became the first PGA Tour tournament outside the United States and Canada in 2007 and has been one of the player’s favorite competitions ever since.

The Venezuelan Jhonatthan Vega, the Colombians Camilo Villegas and Camilo Aguado, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, the Mexicans Juan C. Benítez and Juan D. Fernández (MEX), the Chilean Mito Pereira and the Spaniards Eugenio Chacarra and Samuel del Val did not pass the cut. .

Results after two rounds:

R1 R2 Total

.1. Matthew Wolff (USA) 61 68 129

.2. Scottie Scheffler (USA) 67 64 131

.3. Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 67 65 132

. =. Viktor Hovland (NOR) 67 65 132

.5. Bill Hass (USA) 65 68 133

. =. Anirban Lahiri (IND) 67 66 133

. =. Michael Thompson (USA) 68 65 133

. =. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 64 69 133

. =. Talor Gooch (USA) 64 69 133

. =. Aaron Wise (USA) 63 70 133

. =. Billy Horschel (USA) 64 69 133

. =. Ryan Palmer (USA) 69 64 133

. =. Justin Thomas (USA) 68 65 133

. =. JJ Spaun (USA) 65 68 133

. =. Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69 66 135

28. Abraham Ancer (MEX) 68 68 136

28. Roberto Díaz (MEX) 71 65 136