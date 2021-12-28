As always, after the Christmas festivities, the hikes that will come in the new year begin to appear and by 2022 some foods like mayonnaise, soup, coffee, mustard, and more will become more expensive as inflation accelerates.

Many food manufacturers plan to raise prices in 2022 for a variety of products, from macaroni to sandwiches, the latest sign that consumers will continue to face higher costs at the supermarket, published The Wall Street Journal.

Market research firm IRI estimates a 5% increase in food prices in the first half of next year, so we must be prepared to face more expensive tickets in supermarkets.

Various factors are going to be pushing inflation to levels not seen in decades and the Supply chain problems will continue to present challenges, which is why food manufacturers are preparing to increase prices on a wide range of products.

According to specialists, it is expected that the prices of almost everything, from basic products such as dairy, bread, fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, mustard, even sweets and alcohol, increase in 2022, so visits to supermarkets will be more expensive unless you buy fewer items than usual.

The factors that will be influencing the rise in prices are due to higher labor, packaging, shipping and logistics costs for supermarkets and manufacturers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the P IndexConsumer prices registered an increase of 6.8% in November compared to the previous year, representing a record annual increase since 1982.

Especially the prices of food at home increased 6.4% last year, where the price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs rose 12.8%.

As anticipated, next year will be characterized by high prices and things are not expected to improve before the end of the year.

