Americans plan to enjoy this post Covid Christmas even if they have to spend more money.
Photo: Nicole Michalou / Pexels
For Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at CreditCards.com, “This will be a good holiday season for retailers”So even though people say they’re worried about things like inflation and supply chain disruptions, they continue to spend solidly.
According to a new survey by CreditCards.com:
– 21% plan to spend less than in 2020
– 48% will spend approximately the same
– and the 13% think they spendr even more than the previous year
The main areas in which respondents plan to cut expenses include:
– Decoration, 21%
– Entertainment, 18%
– Gifts, 17%
– Travel, 16%
Last year, consumers Americans spent a record $ 789.4 billion on vacations, according to information from the National Retail Federation, which means it was 8.3% higher than in 2019.
This year the average consumer with children under the age of 18 plans to spend $ 276 per child on gifts, and for friends or acquaintances they plan to allocate $ 251 dollars.
For Rossman, the pandemic led to sharp increases in retail sales (largely due to stimulus checks); people spent more time at home because of the confinement; they spent less on travel and other services.
The CreditCards.com survey was conducted of 2,485 adults, between October 13 and 15, 2021 and notes that:
– 41% of Americans are willing to borrow more
– 45% said it is to make themselves happy
– 41% said it is to make their children happy
– 41% said it is to make their spouse or partner happy
– 44% said it is to make another friend or family member happy
– 60% are willing to increase debt on vacation
– 76% are willing to cut their gift costs
– 42% plan to use coupons and store sales
– 39% will limit the exchange of gifts to family members
– 24% will give homemade gifts
– 14%, will buy used or second-hand gifts
– 11% will skip gift giving entirely
Recommendations not to get into debt:
– Consider applying for a card with a 0% introductory offer on purchases or a solid balance transfer card to give you more time to pay for the things you buy.
– Set a spending budget and stick to it.
– Reduce the number of people on your list and bake something for the rest.
– Use your credit card rewards to buy gifts.
– Look for coupons and sales promotions and browser extensions like Honey, Rakuten or Capital One Shopping.
– Give away some of your time, in the form of a gift certificate for babysitting or home cooking.
