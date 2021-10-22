PABLO PARDO

For many, the reason is the company suffers a credibility and image crisis such that it needs a new corporate identity

What does Mark Zuckerberg play? TO Altria or Alphabet? Altria is the Former Philip Morris, one of the largest tobacco companies in the world, which changed its name in 1985 to precisely not be associated with that product. Alphabet is the owner of Google and Youtube, which adopted that word instead of the original ‘Google’ in 2015 to emphasize its decentralized character, and its interest in pursuing projects in areas such as artificial intelligence, which go beyond its more well-known activities, such as online searches and video. In Internet.

seems to be Mark Zuckerberg’s company dilemma. according to the web specialized in technology The Verge, the company wants to change its name, and will probably announce it on Thursday. Officially, the reason is similar to Alphabet’s. Facebook sees its future in the ‘metaverse’, that is, in virtual and augmented reality. But for many, the real reason is Altria’s: the company suffers a credibility and image crisis such that you need a new corporate identity. Yes, its main product lines – Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus – will keep their identity.

In principle, there are sufficient arguments to defend both positions. Facebook is investing massively in the ‘metaverse’. Currently, the company has 10,000 employees working on the development of their virtual and augmented reality devices, a business area that he entered in 2014 when he paid 1,420 million euros for the virtual reality company Oculus VR, despite the fact that it still did not have any device, product or service on the market. On this basis, the company has been expanding in this area. On Monday, the company announced that it expects to hire 10,000 people in Spain, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy. Of course, that decision does not appear to be causal, since all those countries are members of the EU, which is conducting a review of Facebook’s business practices.

This is how Humanity could enter a world in which people could connect to virtual realities, or combine elements of virtual realities with the physical universe, to, for example, have meetings, conversations, attend class or even visit. medical as if they were real. Facebook isn’t the only big tech entering that market. Manzana is working to launch on the market in 2022 2023 glasses that, connected to the iPhone or to the clock Apple watch, will allow mixing virtual reality and real reality. In April, Microsoft won a contract of 22,000 million dollars (almost 19,000 million euros) to supply the Armed Forces of that country with 120,000 ‘augmented reality’ glasses, that is, capable of introducing virtual elements into the field of vision of the computer. soldier.

But there are also grounds to suspect that Mark Zuckerberg is trying to take advantage of the transition to the ‘metaverse’ to carry out a facelift of Facebook, given the incredible deterioration of the image of that company as scandals multiply about its companies. practices and the consequences that they have not in the virtual world, but in the reality of adolescents who suffer anorexia and bulimia due to the use and abuse of Instagram, of people who renounce to be vaccinated against it. Covid-19 after seeing countless conspiracy messages on Facebook, and even the killings of Muslims Rohinga in Burma after hateful messages are launched on the same social network. In fact, the US Senate has bought into Facebook with the tobacco companies – another reference to Altria -, and a series of devastating reports in the ‘Wall Street Journal’ have shown that the company prioritizes profits over its responsibility. Social.

