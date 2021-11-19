

North American leaders Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / . / .

WASHINGTON.- In his meetings with the vice president Kamala harris and the president Joe biden, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He launched a proposal that he had already outlined: take advantage of the economic integration of North America to have a positive impact on Latin America and change the migratory flow.

“Economic integration strengthens North America … we would need to reorganize the migratory flow … with opportunities to create growth”, Said the president in the meeting with the vice president. “We produce what North America needs … and it is ideal not only for North America, but for the entire continent.”

President López Obrador made an analogy of what was happening in Europe.

“Just as the European Union came to fruition … that should be our ideal,” he said.

The North American Leaders Summit (NALS) It was a day of meetings one by one and jointly between the presidents of Mexico and Canada with Vice President Harris and President Biden with whom the central event took place.

Although some aspects of their agenda were revealed, most of the timeThe meetings were behind closed doors, allowing only to hear compliments, see smiles and let the arrows of the cameras catch fire.

López Obrador, for example, thanked the vice president that President Biden sent an immigration reform to be approved in Congress, although he forgot that US legislators are already advancing on a plan far from that Democratic proposal.

The meeting with Vice President Harris is key, because she is responsible for the Biden Administration to implement an economic plan to stop irregular migration from Central America.

With President Biden, López Obrador once again shared the importance of President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the “good neighbor” policy, but the American said he saw Mexico as “an equal”.

Bicentennial celebration

President Biden highlighted the relationship with his Mexican counterpart, which had critical moments with the High Level Economic and Security dialogues, the latter being the beginning of the end of the Merida Initiative and the path to a different plan against organized crime.

The democrat stressed that the following year will celebrate the 200 years of the relationship of both nations, which will be celebrated with new agreements.

“President, I want to thank you for your commitment to the Mexico-United States relationship, which is becoming closer and closer … and I hope we can talk about different issues,” he said.

The Mexican president expressed his satisfaction and gratitude and took the opportunity to mention his idea of ​​continental economic integration.

“We are going to help … to participate for the economic integration of North America and the entire continent, strengthen our region, given the advancement of other regions in the world,” he defended.

The meeting between López Obrador and Biden was cordial. / PHOTO: .

The issue that was not officially addressed, but haunted the entire summit was the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program, known as Remain in Mexico.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki recalled that it had been agreed not to address him.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. / PHOTO: Courtesy Government of Mexico

López Obrador met with the Canadian leader at the Mexican Cultural Institute, where they both stressed that the Mexico-United States-Canada Treaty would be applied to favor indigenous communities.

“We are peoples, nations, sisters very united, we belong to North America and we have many things in common,” said López Obrador. “And most importantly, (we have) a very good relationship of cooperation and friendship.”

Pending issues

Spokesperson Psaki was questioned, because there were several topics missing from the summit, such as Canada’s criticism of COVID-19 vaccines and tax credits to buy electric cars, if Mexico would receive more vaccines.

“We don’t see it that way,” Psaki said of the Trudeau Administration’s criticism. “In our opinion, the EV tax credit is an opportunity to help consumers in this country.”

The NALS also failed to talk about security problems, violations of the human rights of immigrants, the blockade that Mexico has against the DEA, among others.

Less supporters

Around 50 followers of López Obrador went to Lafayette Park to celebrate the president’s visit and, according to them, to thank his push for immigration reform.

The mariachi Nuevo Amanecer was again present and moved from that plaza to the Mexican Cultural Institute to sing to AMLO and Trudeau.

“We are supporting fellow president López Obrador … this is practically a continuation of the AMLOFest that was held two weeks ago in New York,” defended Ulises García, from the New York One Morena Committee.