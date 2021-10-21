Almost simulating the famous remix “Brain damage, epilepsy” by that evangelical pastor who years ago pointed to Nintendo video games as an evil for children and young people, Andrés Manuel López Obrador He appeared on October 20 at his morning conference to talk about the Japanese brand and its products, declaring that they “affect” Mexican children and adolescents. The content of the morning spread quickly on social networks and Internet users are criticizing the president.

It is not the first time AMLO he emits controversial words, of course, always becoming a trend for opinions with which most of the Mexican people do not agree. Today it was Nintendo’s turn, a company that for decades has worked in the development of highly successful video games and consoles around the world. For Lopez Obrador, Nintendo represents a silent danger for children and adolescents, mentioning in his speech that these products are harmful and that it is his must to inform about the danger:

We are going to send a message to families, mothers, fathers, children, adolescents, about the risk of electronic games, of Nintendo, all this that is very violent and that undoubtedly affects, damages. […] We are leaders, forbidden to prohibit, the best of all is to limit ourselves, that we all act in responsibility, and if information is important, we have the obligation to inform so that each one acts with absolute freedom.

AMLO emphasizes the importance of not leaving the youngest with electronic devices, inviting mothers and fathers to spend more time with their children and not leaving them alone with the screens:

We consider that we must be careful, we must dedicate more time to girls, boys, adolescents, that is very important. And do not leave them with the devices on, with these games, which are designed to entertain them, but they are not necessarily good content.

Subsequently, a presentation was made with slides in which clips of Free fire, a first-person shooter video game set in the battle royale genre; Before the appearance of the weapons, López Obrador exclaimed in a forceful way that the danger is just that; the truth is that in the case of Free fire Yes, numerous cases of addiction have been reported, in addition, an Oaxacan case was exposed in which three minors were kidnapped by organized crime through this specific game.

What could be criticized AMLO is the condemnation of Nintendo. Titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey or Mario Kart they are far from inspiring violent behavior in their users; all take place in idyllic settings in which heroism and adventure are the main driving force; in case of New horizons it’s very special because you can even build your own garden, what’s so violent about that? Video games have classifications, so it is also important to decide which is the most suitable for children and adolescents.

In recent generations, video games have become part of everyday entertainment and are not exactly characterized by having negative effects on consumers. In the audiovisual industry the impact of some is so great that they have made the leap to the small or big screen with very special adaptations; such is the case of the next film of Mario Bros. starring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, we definitely don’t expect this to be an event that incites violence as some may think.

