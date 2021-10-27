10/26/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

Amnesty International has asked David Beckham to has signed a contract of about 150 million pounds (178 million euros) to be an ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, who makes a public statement on the worrying human rights situation in that country.

The former captain of the English team and player for Manchester United and Real Madrid this week signed a lucrative contract with the host country of the next World Cup, which has earned him criticism for the violation in Qatar of fundamental rights.

“The treatment of human rights in Qatar is worrying, from how workers have been treated, through the lack of freedom of expression to the criminalization of homosexuality,” said Amnesty International President Sacha Deshmukh.

“It is normal that David Beckham wants to be involved in an event as big as a World Cup, but We urge you to do your research on the human rights situation and prepare to speak publicly about it“he added.

As explained by a source close to Beckham to the ‘BBC’, the footballer has visited the country regularly in the last decade, given his relationship with PSG, the team he played with.

“You have seen the passion that the country has for football and how committed they have been to carry out this World Cup“said the source.

Qatar has been in the spotlight since it was chosen to host the next World Cup in 2010 and has since been criticized for the lack of investigation into the deaths of construction workers in stadiums, among other issues.