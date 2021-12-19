Maximum games, Innersloth Y Dual Wield Studio take us to outer space in the Crewman Edition of Among us, Now available. Meanwhile, the two Collector’s Editions (Impostor and Ejected) will come out in Europe early next year. From Tesura Games we take care of its exclusive distribution in Spain.

The Among Us Crewman Edition, available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch includes:

Among Us: Crewman Edition (all platforms): The base game Among Us and all DLC items: the Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ Costume Packs and the Hamster, Crab, Brain Slug, Stickmin, and Mini-Crewman Mascot Packs. Exclusive content for downloading the physical version. 3D lenticular box designed by Hannako Lambert from Dual Wield Studio. Imposter syndrome stickers designed by Alyssa Herman. 1 of 12 special holographic access cards to Mira HQ designed by Hannako Lambert of Dual Wield Studio. Skeld Map Poster designed by Cannon Kissane. Code for 6 PC and smartphone wallpapers designed by Amy Liu from Innersloth. About Among Us

Join the rest of the crew in a multiplayer game of cooperation and betrayal!

Play online with 4-15 players to try to keep the ship in condition and return to civilization. But watch out … because there may be an alien impostor on board!

One or more of the crew has been supplanted by dangerous beings capable of transforming: the impostors. Your objective is to eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home. Imposters will sabotage the ship, move through the vents, lie, and blame others for staying in hiding and taking down the crew.

When the game begins, the players are silent and try to complete their tasks … until the imposter attacks! When a body is found or someone suspects something, the other crew members will talk openly about who the impostors may be and possibly kick someone out of the game. Meanwhile, the impostors will have to pretend to be crew members and confuse everyone! If after the vote there are impostors, everyone continues with the maintenance of the ship until another body appears. If all imposters are eliminated or crewmembers complete all their tasks, the crew wins!

Among Us Crewman Edition is now available for all consoles at major video game stores and Amazon.