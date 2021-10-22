Maximum Games, Innersloth and Dual Wield Studio have announced today that the Crewman Edition It will arrive in several international territories this December 14. Meanwhile, the three Collector’s Editions of Among us They will be out in Europe early next year. From Tesura Games We will take care of its exclusive distribution in Spain.

Check below the information about the Crew Edition (note: at the moment we can neither confirm nor deny that any of the purple stuffed animals included is the imposter, but we recommend not leaving them alone or near any supplier).

Among Us: Crewman Edition (all platforms): The base game Among Us and all DLC items: Airship, Polus, and MIRA HQ Costume Packs and Hamster, Crab, Brain Slug, Stickmin, and Mini Crew Mascot Packs. Exclusive content for downloading the physical version. 3D lenticular box designed by Hannako Lambert from Dual Wield Studio. Imposter syndrome stickers designed by Alyssa Herman. 1 of 12 special holographic access cards to Mira HQ designed by Hannako Lambert of Dual Wield Studio. Skeld map poster designed by Cannon Kissane. Code for 6 PC and smartphone wallpapers designed by Amy Liu from Innersloth. About Among Us

Join the rest of the crew in a multiplayer game of cooperation and betrayal!

Play online with 4-15 players to try to keep the ship in condition and return to civilization. But watch out … because there may be an alien impostor on board!

One or more of the crew has been supplanted by dangerous beings capable of transforming: the impostors. Your objective is to eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home. Imposters will sabotage the ship, move through the vents, lie, and blame others for staying in hiding and taking down the crew.

When the game begins, the players are silent and try to complete their tasks … until the imposter attacks! When a body is found or someone suspects something, the other crew members will talk openly about who the impostors may be and possibly kick someone out of the game. Meanwhile, the impostors will have to pretend to be crew members and confuse everyone! If after the vote there are impostors, everyone continues with the maintenance of the ship until another body appears. If all imposters are eliminated or crewmembers complete all their tasks, the crew wins!

Among Us Crewman Edition It can now be reserved at the main video game stores and Amazon. It will be available on December 16 in physical format for all consoles.