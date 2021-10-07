We all remember one of themost famous soap operasfromAztec TVand from Mexico,Love in custody, which will start again fromOctober 11 at 4:30 in the afternoon.

It was produced in colaboration with International Telefe; premiered on July 18, 2005 and ended on August 11, 2006 with a total of 280 episodes aired.

The production starredPaola Núñez, Sergio Basáñez, Margarita Gralia, Andrés Palacios, Adriana Louvierand more artists.

Tells the story ofJuan Manuel Aguirre placeholder image, who becomes a bodyguard by accident when avoiding thekidnapping of a businesswomannamed Paz Achaval Urien and with whom he falls in love later. A similar case occurs with Bárbara Bazterrica, who will throw a tremendous tantrum upon learning that Nicolás Pacheco is her new bodyguard.

For the fans it has been agood news, “Excellent news”, “Of course I will leave my service and my job for 1 hour”, “I have seen it 3 times and I do not stop seeing it”, “The best”, was read on social networks.

Although several of themthey doubted this was realand it was not a joke,Sandra Smester-General Director of Content and distribution of TV Azteca- confirmed the news through a message on his Twitter account. The protagonists of the telenovela (Photo: Twitter / @ detlnovelas1)

Despite15 years have passedSince its launch, it still has many followers who remember the intenseromance between Barbie and the bodyguard Pacheco.

Last year in the acquaintancesvirtual reunions for the global pandemic, the main actors decided to have a reunion dedicated to all their fans. Paola Núñez, Adriana Louvier, Sophie Alexander Katz, Carmen Madrid and Fabiana Perzabal spoke through aFacebookLive.

Also recently Paola Núñez, who played Barbie,made a “wink”to the novel with aTikTok, which caused a furor.

In the recording we can see the actress talking about those people who did not see thisproductionand very in his style he sent them a little message, which arrivedaccompanied by several phrases of his popular character, which fascinated all his fans.

The video has so far more than250 thousand views, more than 36.4 thousandI like itand 1500 reviews. It has also been shared on several occasions causing it to go viral. The Mexican actress delighted her followers by remembering Amor en Custodia (Photo: Fame)

Currently theactorsthat made Love in Custody possible are indifferent points of their careers and have carried out different projectsduring these years after the novel.

Núñez made other soap operas on TV Azteca, although not with the same success as in her acting debut. Now he triumphs in the United States, although his most recent work was in the seriesThe queen of the South 2, The meets of the grandmother 1 and 2.

Andrés Palacios is still active in his career but now inTelevisa, where his last project was the updated version ofThe Usurper.

While Sergio Basáñez moved to Telemundo To participate in The Chema. Margarita Gralia is away from the world of television since 2013, the year in which he appeared in the novel Destiny, although he has participated in plays such as Ash women and Each his life.

Basáñez recently met with Gralia and shared some of the images on Instagram, where they both looked very smiling and posed with him book of the actress named Decide to be happy.

Source: Infobae