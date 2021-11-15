11/15/2021 at 12:53 CET

The National Police have arrested a young man of 18 years who stabbed a man on Tuesday, November 9, at the doors of a bar in the Madrid district of San Blas, wounds for which the victim died two days later in the hospital.

The attack occurred after eight in the afternoon in a bar on Circe de San Blas street, where the victim, a 47-year-old Spaniard who had several records and a search warrant, was having something with a friend, according to what sources of the investigation have informed ..

The son of that woman acceded to the establishment and began a discussion between the two, who ended up going out into the street, where several friends of the son were waiting, including the one who stabbed the man, who went home badly injured.

There he was treated by the health workers of Samur-Civil Protection for two stab wounds, one with liver involvement and the other in the spleen; He was admitted with a very serious prognosis to the Gregorio Marañón hospital, where he died two days later.

The Violent Crimes Group of the Scientific Police Brigade traveled to the place to carry out the visual inspection and the agents of Group V of Homicides, who took charge of the investigation and, also two days after the events, they arrested the alleged aggressor.

The alleged murderer is an 18-year-old Spanish man who only had a history of damages. He confessed the facts and collaborated at all times with the investigators, according to the sources consulted.

The agents searched his home where different effects intervened, including the clothes he was wearing at the time of the attack.

In addition, the Canine Guides Unit and the agents of the Technical Interventions Operational Group located in a field in the area the knife with which the attack could be committed.

The young man has already gone to court and has entered provisional prison.