12/23/2021 at 19:05 CET

Ana Lucas

The Police are looking for an abuser who He beat his ex and her lawyer at the exit of the Murcia court who convicted him of gender violence, police sources report.

The events took place around ten past two in the afternoon of this Wednesday, at the exit of the City of Justice, where the court is located in which, moments before, this individual had arrived at a accordance and been convicted of coercion: admitted that He had called his ex-partner a hundred times.

It so happens that this man I already had a conviction for bad treatments and a restraining order had been imposed on him. When he was sentenced again, due to coercion, the court determined that the visitation regime was suspended: he couldn’t see his one and a half year old son.

Upon leaving the judicial complex, the man attacked his ex, at which point the lawyer tried to mediate, and was also attacked. Police sources point out that the lawyer suffered injuries to one eye and the woman was dragged by her hair across the ground by the individual, who fled after the attack.

To the place, troops from the Response Task Force (GOR) of the National Police of Murcia, who carried out a beaten by the vicinity of the place to try to locate the suspect, without success. A ambulance, whose health workers treated those affected, although, fortunately, they did not present serious injuries.

The victims informed the agents of their intention to report. Since the individual is fully identified, the Police hope to find his whereabouts soon, to put him, once again, at the disposal of the Justice.