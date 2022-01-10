01/10/2022

On at 05:04 CET

Luis Rendueles

It was the fruit bowl of Valdeavero, a town in Madrid of 1,500 inhabitants. until eleven children accused him of sexually abuse them. Cristóbal aka ‘El Toba’ he spent ten months in jail. The judge released him last October because of his “roots” and because he did not have the financial means to undertake an alleged escape.

‘El Toba’, who is prohibited from approaching the children and returning to the village, he just sold his house with a pool, as CASO ABIERTO has learned, the news and events channel of Prensa Ibérica. This is confirmed by a letter sent to the court on January 4 by the victims’ attorneys: “They have learned that on December 30 he has proceeded to sell the single-family home he owned.”

Announcement of the house on an internet portal. |

Home, of 217 square meters and with swimming pool, was for sale for 219,000 euros in different real estate portals. Later, it was lowered to 199,900 euros. In their letter to the judge, the victims warn that, with this sale, ‘El Toba’ has “a significant amount of money” and it has lost its roots in the people. They fear, moreover, that it is a maneuver to flee from justice and not pay compensation to his victims if he is finally convicted.

Facilities

Juan Manuel Medina, the lawyer representing four of the minors and their families, asked the judge to prohibit the sale of the house, without success. He considers that “they are being given facilities to evade the action of justice. The arguments for releasing him were his roots and that he had no financial means. Now, that roots fades, and he already has money“.

The families of the complainants they opposed freedom in October of ‘El Toba’ and presented an appeal to the Provincial Court of Madrid requesting that he be imprisoned again, but they have not yet received a response. Meanwhile, the man lives with his father in a nearby town, Villalbilla. It must appear every week in court.

Predator

The judge had defined ‘El Toba’ as a person with a “predatory sexual behavior” with “preference for young adolescent males.” Eleven minors accuse him of continuous sexual abuse. They are children between 4 and 14 years old. Before the judge they related how he touched their genitals, put them films pornographic films and in the case of the two youngest, he gave them blowjobs.

One of the children assured that, when the case exploded, the fruit seller threatened him: “If I find out who has reported me, I will call some friends so that Kill ’em, put’ em in a van and no more is known about them & rdquor ;.

A revenge

‘El Toba’, father of two children, has always maintained his innocence. Assures that it is victim of a conspiracy of minors and their families. He attributes the complaints to the fact that the father of one of the children made a reform in their chalet and they have thus taken revenge for a possible debt in those works.

His lawyer further claims that the man suffers from an incurable disease and that this would prevent him from escaping. In the car that released him provisionally, the judge stated that she had no proof of this alleged disease.